Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Appears to Delete Twitter Account as She Posts More Vegas Pics

Jackson received backlash after sharing a tweet featuring a video of Palmer in a sheer outfit and dancing with Usher, writing, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom"

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 02:39PM EDT
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Photo: Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson is seemingly signing off social media.

Jackson appeared to delete his Twitter account on Thursday after facing backlash for his comments on the platform calling Palmer out for her outfit choice — a black bodysuit under a sheer dress — to watch Usher perform at his Las Vegas residency.

On Twitter Wednesday night, Jackson quoted a tweet showing a video of Palmer in the outfit dancing with the "Confessions" singer alongside the text, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." 

In a second tweet elaborating on his stance, he wrote, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Keke Palmer

Twitter

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case," the 29-year-old added.

While Palmer, also 29, has yet to publicly respond to Jackson's comments, she posted more photos of the outfit on Wednesday evening, writing on Instagram, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!”

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer poses in sheer dress in Las Vegas.

Keke Palmer/Instagram

She shared a shot leaning into the camera and blowing a kiss along with a picture of herself showing off her curves in the sheer dress as she looked off to the side. She also shared closeups of the top of the outfit and a shot showing off her booty in a bathroom mirror.

“I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!,” she continued. “Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer poses in sheer dress in Las Vegas.

Keke Palmer/Instagram

Palmer first opened up about her relationship with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player, during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in November 2021.

"It became more difficult to hide," she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

The Nope actress then revealed in December that she and Jackson were expecting their first child together, as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. A few months later in February, they announced the birth of their son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLyeXgsON0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D keke Verified Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! ð³ 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, âSomeoneâ by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each otherâs someone and made a someone, look at God! ð 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. âIâm not hiding the world from my son, Iâm hiding my son from the world.â Hahaha 5. Iâm just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide ð¤£ð¥¹ððâ¤ï¸ðð¾ðð­ Born during Black History Month, with a name to match ð! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.
Keke Palmer welcomes son with Darius Jackson. Keke Palmer/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On father’s day, Palmer shared a tribute to her boyfriend, editing together videos and photos of Jackson and their son for an Instagram reel set to Khalid's "Motion."

"Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised,” she wrote. 

"You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo!,” she continued. "God bless you, darling, thank you for being in our lives."

Related Articles
Ioan Gruffudd and girlfriend Bianca Wallace appear to be putting their dramas behind them as they relax at the park after he is declared legally divorced
Ioan Gruffudd and Girlfriend Bianca Wallace Seen on Park Outing as Actor Finalizes Contentious Divorce
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are seen attending Louis Vuitton event during Paris Fashion Week
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Shine in Complementary Silver Looks During Paris Fashion Week
Everything to Know About Threads, Instagram's New App That Rivals Twitter
What Is Threads? All About Instagram's New App That Rivals Twitter
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: Actress, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend the NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Thursday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo byJuan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Calls Out Her Outfit on Twitter: 'You a Mom'
Salma Hayek attends the 2023 "Kering Women in Motion Award" during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2023
Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates National Bikini Day with Sexy Swimsuit Snap – See the Photo!
Kim Kardashian 17 Carat Belt
Kim Kardashian Wore a 17-Carat Custom Diamond Belt to the Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons
Tracee Ellis Ross wears a lace look in Paris.
Tracee Ellis Ross Models Barely There Lace Look in Paris: 'I Felt Like a Dream'
Camilla Cabello outfit roundup
Camila Cabello Is Living Her Best Hot Girl Summer at Paris Fashion Week — See All Her Looks!
Olivia Culpo Thanks Her âDamage Control Teamâ for Saving Her Broken Dress Before Her Engagement Party
Olivia Culpo Thanks Her ‘Damage Control Team’ for Saving Her Broken Dress Before Her Engagement Party
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Chirlane McCray Separating After 29 Years of Marriage
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Separate, Will Date Other People While Living Together
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit and Nameplate Necklace
Avril Lavigne and Tyga arrive at Nobu âAll Whiteâ July 4th Party in Malibu
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Fourth of July Party Together After Breakup
Kaia gerber and Austin Butler coming out Costes in Paris
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands on Restaurant Date Night in Paris
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Pose Together at Giorgio Armani Show During Paris Fashion Week
Simone Biles and Husband Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old' it's about this photo
Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old'