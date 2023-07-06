Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Appears to Delete Twitter Account as She Posts More Vegas Pics

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson is seemingly signing off social media.

Jackson appeared to delete his Twitter account on Thursday after facing backlash for his comments on the platform calling Palmer out for her outfit choice — a black bodysuit under a sheer dress — to watch Usher perform at his Las Vegas residency.

On Twitter Wednesday night, Jackson quoted a tweet showing a video of Palmer in the outfit dancing with the "Confessions" singer alongside the text, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

In a second tweet elaborating on his stance, he wrote, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case," the 29-year-old added.

While Palmer, also 29, has yet to publicly respond to Jackson's comments, she posted more photos of the outfit on Wednesday evening, writing on Instagram, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!”

Keke Palmer poses in sheer dress in Las Vegas. Keke Palmer/Instagram

She shared a shot leaning into the camera and blowing a kiss along with a picture of herself showing off her curves in the sheer dress as she looked off to the side. She also shared closeups of the top of the outfit and a shot showing off her booty in a bathroom mirror.

“I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!,” she continued. “Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

Keke Palmer poses in sheer dress in Las Vegas. Keke Palmer/Instagram

Palmer first opened up about her relationship with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player, during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in November 2021.

"It became more difficult to hide," she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

The Nope actress then revealed in December that she and Jackson were expecting their first child together, as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. A few months later in February, they announced the birth of their son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton.

Keke Palmer welcomes son with Darius Jackson. Keke Palmer/Instagram

On father’s day, Palmer shared a tribute to her boyfriend, editing together videos and photos of Jackson and their son for an Instagram reel set to Khalid's "Motion."

"Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised,” she wrote.

"You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo!,” she continued. "God bless you, darling, thank you for being in our lives."