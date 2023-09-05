Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Hang Out at Beyoncé's Birthday 'Renaissance' Show in Los Angeles

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson share son Leo, 6 months, together

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 5, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer. Photo:

Darius Jackson /Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are enjoying their time together.

The pair attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance birthday show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday and shared some fun moments.

In Jackson’s, 29, Instagram story, the two took part in Beyoncé’s “everybody on mute” challenge, which consisted of the entire stadium going silent when she sang the lyric in her song “Energy.”

After hearing the “everybody on mute” lyric, Jackson and Palmer, 30, turned to face each other and put their fingers over their lips, then once Beyoncé sang “Look around, it’s me and my crew, big energy,” they began jumping for joy. The pair also danced to Beyoncé's hit song “BREAK MY SOUL.”

“Everybody go,” Jackson wrote over the first clip, adding “Beyoncé was everything” in the second.

Palmer rocked a half-up-half-down side-parting hairdo, with silver hooped earrings, and a white top and silver corset. Honoring Beyoncé's requested silver theme, her wrists were also accessorized with multiple silver bracelets. 

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer.

Darius Jackson /Instagram

"Had to go see my girl againnnn, “ Palmer wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a video showcasing her look. “Happy Birthday Beyonce! ♍️I’m just in the suite. Eating sweets. Being BEAT.”

“Mother is Mothering 🥰😍,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Stylist not playing 🔥.”

Jackson also wore a Tombolo Souvenir cap, black pants, a matching T-shirt and jacket.

The pair’s outing comes after Jackson paid a birthday tribute to Palmer in August, after a source told PEOPLE that Jackson had “moved on” from the relationship following his public criticism of the outfit she wore at Usher’s Las Vegas Residency

“Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being,” the fitness instructor wrote at the time. “Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!”

In a video obtained by  Pop Crave, Palmer also thanked Jackson for taking her out and making her birthday special.

The pair share son Leo, 6 months, together.

