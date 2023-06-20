Keith Urban Honors 'Sexy' Wife Nicole Kidman as She Turns 56: 'Happy Birthday Baby!'

The country singer listed several positive attributes of Kidman as he marked her latest milestone on Instagram

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 03:24PM EDT
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Keith Urban couldn't be more in love with birthday gal Nicole Kidman.

On Tuesday, the country singer paid tribute to his wife on Instagram in honor of her 56th birthday, sharing a photo of her from behind.

In the outdoorsy snapshot, Kidman could be seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and pink baseball cap, her blonde hair tied back into a ponytail, as she peered up at an owl that was sitting on a tree branch.

"To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx," Urban wrote in his caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Last October, Kidman celebrated her husband of nearly 17 years with a birthday tribute of her own as he turned 55.

In her Instagram post, the Oscar winner shared a photo from Balenciaga's Couture Collection dinner in Paris, in which the "Wild hearts" singer had his arm around his wife's shoulders and his hand gently cradling her face as they shared a kiss.

"Happy Birthday my love❤️❤️❤️❤️4ever," Kidman wrote in the caption.

The couple first began dating in 2005 and married a year later in Sydney. They share two daughters: Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12.

Urban wasn't the only person close to Kidman to wish her a happy birthday on social media Tuesday, as her good pal Naomi Watts also got in on the fun.

"Happy birthday my darling friend 🎉," Watts, 54, captioned a snapshot of the pair. "Here's to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures."

She added in her birthday tribute to the Big Little Lies actress, "Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support. 💥💕"

Watts and Kidman met while working together on 1991's Flirting, which was one of the former's first movie roles. Though they haven't appeared in a film together since, Watts said during a March 2022 interview with Good Day New York that she and Kidman want to collaborate again "so we can have good, lengthy conversations on a daily basis and share meals."

"We've been talking about it for too long — we've gotta make it happen," she said at the time. "Now that we're getting to the age where it's like, we just want to spend more time with each other."

Related Articles
Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman
Naomi Watts Wishes 'Darling Friend' Nicole Kidman a Happy Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon'
Phoebe Bridgers, Keith Urban & Bo Burnham
Keith Urban Is 'Sorry' for Posting Clip of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Kissing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Relationship Timeline
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Nicole Kidman's 4 Children: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban during
Nicole Kidman Wishes Husband Keith Urban a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo of Them Kissing
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share a Heated PDA Moment in Sexy Coordinating Looks at Oscars 2023
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Pierce Brosnan is all smiles as he exits Nobu after enjoying a birthday dinner with his wife Keely Shaye Smith and mother Mary May Smith at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Pierce Brosnan, Mary May Smith BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates His 70th Birthday in Malibu with Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and His Mother-in-Law
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Nicole Kidman Wears Dress from 2004 Chanel No. 5 Ad for Date Night with Keith Urban at Met Gala 2023
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Ryan Hurd Wishes 'Powerhouse' Wife Maren Morris Happy Birthday: 'I Like Getting Older with You'
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global); British actress Millie Bobby Brown wearing Louis Vuitton arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2' held at The Paris Theater in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Taylor Swift Officially Approves of Millie Bobby Brown Quoting 'Lover' in Her Engagement Announcement
Gigi Hadid Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Announces Engagement to Jake Bongiovi
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban appear to be loving life back in Nic‚Äôs hometown of Sydney for their holiday season vacation back in Australia!
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hold Hands in Sydney During Holiday Vacation
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Mark 16th Anniversary with Wedding Throwback: 'Like It Was Yesterday' https://www.instagram.com/p/CfQF4UvusEQ/
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Mark 16th Anniversary with Wedding Throwback: 'Like It Was Yesterday'
nicole kidman and keith urban
Nicole Kidman Says She's 'Feeling Incredibly Grateful' with Husband Keith Urban on Thanksgiving
Kimberly Williams-Paisley (L) and Brad Paisley attend the 2021 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's gala on October 23, 2021 in New York City
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Relationship Timeline