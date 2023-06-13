What happens at the VIP tent at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is supposed to stay there — and Keith Urban feels bad for breaking that code.

Last month, the country star shared a video of himself and wife Nicole Kidman dancing as Swift performed on stage in Philadelphia, not realizing that rumored couple Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham were kissing in the background. Now, Urban is issuing an apology.

"Yeah, oh, I found out," the 55-year-old performer told Entertainment Tonight, confirming that he didn't realize he was exposing their romance upon recording the clip. "Phoebe, I'm so sorry."

In his TikTok clip from the concert, Urban danced with Kidman, 55, to "Style" and the beginning of "Blank Space," captioning his post, "We love ya @Taylor Swift." In the background of the video, Bridgers, 28, and Burnham, 32, can be seen together, with the comedian at one point pulling the singer in close for a kiss.

"It felt very awkward," Urban said of the accidental moment. "I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert! You never know what's gonna happen."

Bridgers and Burnham have been linked since January, when they were photographed walking through LAX together.

Aside from the accidental romance exposure, Urban said he was "having a blast" with Kidman at Swift's concert.

"It was great it was so fun," he said of Swift's show. "I mean, seriously, you know, she'll be among the greatest songwriters period, she really will be, when it's all said and done."

Taylor Swift and Keith Urban in 2013. Chris Polk/Getty

Urban also spoke to PEOPLE last month about his experience at the concert: "We had the best time."

"It's an amazing show. I knew it would be, but it's a whole other level," added the Grammy winner, who collaborated with Swift on 2013's "Highway Don't Care" with Tim McGraw and 2021's "That's When" from Fearless (Taylor's Version). "I mean, she's absolutely at the top of her game. This tour is just the best of the best."

The "Stupid Boy" performer is currently in the midst of his Las Vegas concert residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. He opened up to PEOPLE about the difference — or lack thereof — between the crowds that attend his Vegas shows and those who come to see him when he is touring across the globe: "It doesn't feel any different to any gig I've ever done."

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

"I came up playing in the clubs and bars as a teenager, where nobody gave a crap that you were on stage, and if anything, you were kind of almost annoying that you were up there," he continued. "So walking out to people that you have to get going is kind of how I'm wired."

Urban added, "And even with that Vegas audience, who've all bought tickets to come in and be a part of this, I still come out swinging, thinking, like, I'm back in the clubs, and we got to get this room on fire."

