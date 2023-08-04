Keanu Reeves Vacations off the Coast of Italy with His Younger Sister Kim Reeves

Keanu Reeves is enjoying sibling time with his younger sister Kim Reeves.

Amid Hollywood at a standstill due to the ongoing parallel strikes of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, the two set sail around the Isle of Capri together, enjoying their one-on-one time while quaffing champagne.

In several photos, the 58-year-old John Wick star was seen sporting a crumpled navy shirt over a gray T-shirt and khaki board shorts, before going shirtless to soak up the sun. Kim, 56, wore a peach-colored kaftan decorated with a print of the Buddha.

Over the years, the two have always been incredibly close. “My brother is my prince,” Kim told PEOPLE in 1995. “He listens to every word, to every comma after every word, that you are saying.”

When Kim, who is also an actor, was diagnosed with blood cancer leukemia in 1991, Keanu dropped everything to nurse his sibling back to health, even moving closer to her so he could dutifully oversee her care. She battled the disease for a decade before going into remission.

The Reeves siblings both seem to have their eyes on the same banana while boating on the Mediterranean. Cobra Team / BACKGRID

“Keanu helped me so much through my illness,” Kim told Australian magazine Woman’s Day in 1999. “When the pain got really bad, he would sit with me and hold my hand, and keep the ‘bad man’ from making me dance. He was supporting me and comforting me all the time, even when he was away.”

The Matrix star later set up an unnamed nonprofit organization to raise money for cancer research.

"I have a private foundation that's been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children's hospitals and cancer research," he told the Ladies Home Journal in 2009. "I don't like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does."

Keanu is an older brother to three sisters, including Kim, Karina, 47, and half-sister Emma, 43, the latter of whom is the product of their late father Samuel Nowlin Reeves' relationship with another woman. Following their parents' divorce when Keanu was young, he, Kim, and Karina were raised predominantly by their mother, British costume designer Patricia Taylor. The family lived all over the world in such places as Lebanon where Keanu was born, and Australia where Kim came into the world.

Two of the Reeves siblings lapping up the sun off the coast of Capri, Italy. Cobra Team / BACKGRID

While Karina did not appear to have joined her older siblings in Italy, she has been spotted at her brother's side on the red carpet on numerous occasions through the years.



The Isle of Capri has been a busy destination for celebrities this summer. Also spotted on a yacht near the island were Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who celebrated their recent engagement with pals Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

