Keanu Reeves Relaxes Ahead of His Band Dogstar's Show in California — See the Photo!

Keanu Reeves is keeping it cool.

The actor and musician, 58, was photographed chilling before his latest Dogstar gig in Southern California on Thursday.

Seen spending some time outside of the Saint Rocke music venue in Hermosa Beach, Reeves was snapped sitting on the ground of a parking lot with his legs stretched out as he leaned back against the wall of a building.

The John Wick star wore brownish-green khaki pants, a brown button-down shirt and a trucker hat.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Alternative rock band Dogstar, which also includes Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose, reunited on stage for the first time in 20 years back in May at Napa Valley's BottleRock festival, and they are now on their first headlining tour since their comeback.

"Tour kicks off tonight in Hermosa Beach California. We are so thrilled," the band shared Thursday on their Instagram page. "Thank you Dogstar fans! The Pack! ❤️."

The tour, named Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour, continues in Phoenix on Aug. 11 and Las Vegas the following night, before running all the way through December, with a last stop scheduled on Dec. 20 in Nashville.

The band even has a few dates in Japan scheduled in September.

Reeves serves as the band's bassist and backing vocalist, while Mailhouse plays the drums and Domrose is on guitar.

The band's first EP, Quattro Formaggi, was released in 1996, with two subsequent albums, 1996's Our Little Visionary and 2000's Happy Ending, following. They also released a one-off cover of Mr. Big's "Shine" in 2004.

Dogstar previously opened up for music legends like the late David Bowie, and performed headlining shows with bands like Rancid and Weezer.

