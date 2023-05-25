Keanu Reeves on Working with Ex Sofia Coppola on New Collab: 'A Special Opportunity' (Exclusive)

Sofia Coppola directs Keanu Reeves in a new tribute short film for the 100th anniversary of The House of Suntory

By Carly Breit
and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 25, 2023 04:20 PM
Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves arrive at The House of Suntory 100 Year Anniversary Global Even
Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves. Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Keanu Reeves was excited to partner up with Sofia Coppola on a new project.

For the 100th anniversary of Japanese whiskey-maker The House of Suntory, the brand commissioned a collaboration between director Coppola, 52, and Reeves, 58. To help launch their Suntory Time tribute film, the stars posed on the red carpet together at an event in New York City on Tuesday.

Coppola's 2003 film Lost in Translation took place in Tokyo and featured the line "For relaxing times, make it Suntory Time," which the brand says helped make it a household name at the time. And, Reeves starred in a Suntory ad back in the 1990s.

Reeves — who dated Coppola in the early '90s after meeting her on the set of Bram Stoker's Dracula, directed by her dad Francis Ford Coppola — tells PEOPLE it was an easy yes when asked to work with the Marie Antoinette filmmaker.

"It was," he says. "It was cool [to get] a chance to work with Sofia Coppola and to work with [her brother] Roman Coppola on a kind of short commercial and then a docu-series. It was a really special opportunity."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

About filming the tribute film in Japan, Reeves adds, "It was wonderful, really wonderful. It was extraordinary to have the opportunity to spend time with people from Suntory, in terms of going to the founding distillery Yamazaki, then going and just meeting master blenders and all the craftspeople."

"I got to meet some of the artisans, Kabuki actors, calligraphists, being an outsider and getting to spend time with people and talk about their passion and their craft," he says.

Earlier this year, Reeves spoke about his passion for Japanese culture and how it influenced his most recent film, John Wick: Chapter 4.

"Japanese anime and Japanese filmmaking have definitely been something I’ve loved and have been influenced by," he told Total Film in February. "And bushido is definitely a theme in our film — you know, the code of the samurai — so, from the outside, it feels like a great fit, the idea of honor and sacrifice. There’s definitely a strong Japanese influence."

Related Articles
BOOKSMART, from left: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, director Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Marks 4 Years Since 'Booksmart' with Throwback Photos: 'All the Love'
BARBIE (2023)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer
Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28 from Ovarian Cancer
'Carrie' Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28 from Cancer: 'She Is Off on Her Next Adventure'
Rose Byrne from the movie "Seriously Red". Shutterstock Portrait Studio in the ImmersiVerse ATX Lounge, Day 4, Austin, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2022
Rose Byrne Would 'of Course' Make a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel 'If All the Girls Were In' (Exclusive)
Elliot Page
Elliot Page Releases First Chapter of 'Pageboy' Memoir: 'Grateful to Be Here - and Alive' (Exclusive)
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Have Elegant Date Night in Cannes
Tina Turner, the color purple
Tina Turner Turned Down a Role in 'The Color Purple' Due to Past with Ike Turner: I 'Lived' It 'Already'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria Says a 'White Male Can Direct a $200 Million Film, Fail and Get Another One' — I Can't
Jude Law
Jude Law Says He Wore Perfume to Smell Like ‘Blood and Fecal Matter’ for Henry VIII Role
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward items up for auction
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's Personal Possessions from Their 50-Year Marriage Up for Auction
Tom Hanks at the premiere of the film Asteroid City during the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Rita Wilson Mocks Report That Tom Hanks Got Into a ‘Terse’ Exchange in Cannes: ‘Nice Try!’
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Recalls 'Volatile, Hostile' Workplace That Made Her ‘Physically Ill’
Marion Cotillard Cannes Film Festival
Marion Cotillard Recalls 'Being Manipulated' By a Male Director: 'I Felt Like an Object'
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Super Happy' for Dad Johnny Depp After Cannes Standing Ovation
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Her ‘Happy Place’ and Why Older Women Shouldn’t Be ‘Invisible’ (Exclusive)
rene Bedard, Kate Higgins, Jennifer Hale, Jodi Benson, Mandy Moore, Sarah Silverman, Ming-Na Wen, Paige O'Hara, Linda Larkin, Auli'i Cravalho and Pamela Ribon
The Original Disney Princesses Have a Text Chain, Reveals Jodi Benson: 'A Princess Posse' (Exclusive)