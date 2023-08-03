8 Photos That'll Make You Wish You Were Also on Keanu Reeves' Dreamy Capri Vacation

The actor enjoyed some family time aboard a boat and on land: see the pictures!

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 04:18PM EDT
Photo:
Photo:

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Keanu Reeves popped up in Capri this week, enjoying the sunshine and surf with his sister, Kim.

The actor, 58, was photographed pouring some pink bubbly, diving into the water and even taking a scooter ride around the picturesque island, which sits to the south of Naples, Italy, in the Tyrrhenian Sea. Check out all the photos from his FOMO-inducing vacation here.

01 of 07

Steer the Ship

Ahoy, Keanu! Reeves soaked up some sun from the bow of his boat.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Ahoy, Keanu! Reeves soaked up some sun from the bow of his boat.

02 of 07

Sit Back and Relax

Reeves — with his sister Kim — was almost unrecognizable in his hat and shades.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Reeves — with his sister Kim — was almost unrecognizable in his hat and shades.

03 of 07

Captain Keanu

The actor held on tight as his boat got moving.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The actor held on tight as his boat got moving.

04 of 07

Cheers!

During their day out, Reeves poured pink bubbly for himself and his sister.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

During their day out, Reeves poured pink bubbly for himself and his sister.

05 of 07

Water World

With the sun shining, Reeves appeared to enjoy a dip in the sea.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

With the sun shining, Reeves appeared to enjoy a dip in the sea.

06 of 07

Climb Aboard

Rocky waters didn't shake the John Wick star.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Rocky waters didn't shake the John Wick star.

07 of 07

Roll Along

Back on land, the actor hopped aboard a scooter with a smile on his face.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Back on land, the actor hopped aboard a scooter with a smile on his face.

Capri is a longtime celebrity hot spot; last month, Jennifer Connelly was spotted on a beach outing with husband Paul Bettany on the island. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent part of their honeymoon there in 2021. Mariah Carey famously took a dip in her gown in the turquoise waters in 2022. Other A-list fans include Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Alex Rodriguez and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Shirtless Keanu Reeves Sips Bubbly and Lounges on a Boat During Italy Vacation — See the Photos!
