Lifestyle Travel 8 Photos That'll Make You Wish You Were Also on Keanu Reeves' Dreamy Capri Vacation The actor enjoyed some family time aboard a boat and on land: see the pictures! Published on August 3, 2023 04:18PM EDT Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID Keanu Reeves popped up in Capri this week, enjoying the sunshine and surf with his sister, Kim. The actor, 58, was photographed pouring some pink bubbly, diving into the water and even taking a scooter ride around the picturesque island, which sits to the south of Naples, Italy, in the Tyrrhenian Sea. Check out all the photos from his FOMO-inducing vacation here. 01 of 07 Steer the Ship Cobra Team / BACKGRID Ahoy, Keanu! Reeves soaked up some sun from the bow of his boat. 02 of 07 Sit Back and Relax Cobra Team / BACKGRID Reeves — with his sister Kim — was almost unrecognizable in his hat and shades. 03 of 07 Captain Keanu Cobra Team / BACKGRID The actor held on tight as his boat got moving. 04 of 07 Cheers! Cobra Team / BACKGRID During their day out, Reeves poured pink bubbly for himself and his sister. 05 of 07 Water World Cobra Team / BACKGRID With the sun shining, Reeves appeared to enjoy a dip in the sea. 06 of 07 Climb Aboard Cobra Team / BACKGRID Rocky waters didn't shake the John Wick star. 07 of 07 Roll Along Cobra Team / BACKGRID Back on land, the actor hopped aboard a scooter with a smile on his face. Capri is a longtime celebrity hot spot; last month, Jennifer Connelly was spotted on a beach outing with husband Paul Bettany on the island. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent part of their honeymoon there in 2021. Mariah Carey famously took a dip in her gown in the turquoise waters in 2022. Other A-list fans include Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Alex Rodriguez and the Kardashian-Jenner family.