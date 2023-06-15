Harrison Ford Hugs Ke Huy Quan at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Premiere

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan still make the perfect pair.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Ford's new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Wednesday, the actor, 80, and recent Oscar winner Quan, 51, took a moment to pose for a photo together.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor wrapped both his arms around Ford, who beamed as he held his arm around Quan's shoulder on the red carpet.

The pair's semi-frequent reunions over the last year — Quan costarred with Ford as he made his film debut in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom — have come during Quan's career resurgence for his part in the 2022 multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which won he won an Oscar as the film won seven total awards at the 95th Academy Awards in March.



Ford presented Everything Everywhere's cast, director and producers with the Best Picture Oscar at the ceremony and embraced Quan as he arrived onstage to celebrate at the time, with the younger actor excitedly jumping up and down before he appeared to kiss Ford on the cheek.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Following the pair's hug at the Oscars, a side-by-side image of their onstage moment and a film still of Ford hugging a then-child Quan, who played Short Round in Temple of Doom, went viral on social media.

Ford and Quan first displayed their now signature hug when they reunited for the first time in more than three decades at Disney's D23 Expo back in September, where Quan bumped into Ford and shard a picture of the two on Instagram.

He later explained to The New York Times that he initially felt nervous that Ford would not recognize him so many years after they worked together, but the veteran star immediately recognized him.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

"I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug," Quan told the outlet.



"He's an amazing man — one of the most generous men on the planet," he added of Ford.



Kevin Winter/Getty

Ford himself maintained steadfast support for Quan throughout the most recent awards season, telling Entertainment Tonight back in January that Quan is "a great guy" shortly after Quan's nomination.



"He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is," he added at the time. "I'm glad. I'm very happy for him."

Close to 40 years after Quan and Ford first met on Temple of Doom, Ford is closing the door on his time as Indiana Jones with the franchise's latest movie, which had its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May.



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters June 30.

