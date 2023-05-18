Sportscaster Kay Adams Reminds Women to be Confident for Solo Occasions: ‘You’re Fabulous’

"All it takes is meeting one person who wants to talk to you to make it all worth it,” Adams tells PEOPLE

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 18, 2023 11:45 AM
Ever been nervous to walk into a room full of people totally solo? Kay Adams feels your pain — and is here to talk you through it.

The sports TV personality and Good Morning Football alum, 37, gave some tips on how she stays confident for a nerve-wracking night of networking as part of PEOPLE x e.l.f.'s pep talks series.

“The trick to it is if you show up early, then whoever’s there has to talk to you. That’s literally it,” Adams admitted.

“And then you’ll know every person that walks into the room,” she explained. “Then by the time things split up, you’ll have a group and your choice of who you even want to hang out with and talk to.”


Adams, who has honed her conversational skills as a TV host (including at People) over the years, said it is all about having a positive frame of mind going into any event.

“Don’t make it seem like you’re working,” she said. “Get out of that mindset.” 

Don't tell yourself, " '[I've] already worked a full day and now I’m going to this event, and I don’t want to be there. I don’t know anybody here,’ ” she continued. “That’s not it. You’re fabulous.”


The TV personality, who also gave a look into her beauty routine for a night out which included e.l.f.'s Power Grip Primer, Halo Glow Liquid Filter and O Face Satin Lipstick, said women have to be confident in themselves.

“Every person in there wants to talk to you,” she added. “And you’re going to be glowing and remembering that all it takes is meeting one fabulous person who wants to talk to you to make it all worth it.”

PEOPLE Pep Talks, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, brings interviews with athletes that give sports-inspired motivation to women. Whether you're going on an interview, taking on a daunting task, getting ready for a date or just having a bad day, #GoPepYourelf


