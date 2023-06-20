Katy Perry Debuts Baby Bangs While Celebrating the Anniversaries of Her Iconic Hits

Katy Perry's latest hairstyle is a beauty enthusiast's dream.

In a new video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the “Roar” singer, 38, sports a new set of baby bangs.

The short style is cut inches above her eyebrows and styled into choppy pieces resembling those of a pixie. The singer wore her black hair in a straight layered down 'do that framed her face.

One star who was blown away by the American Idol judge’s transformation was Chelsea Handler. “Nice haircut!” she wrote.

Though she was seen wearing the style in another social media video uploaded eight days earlier, it’s unclear whether or not the Grammy-nominated artist is sporting her natural hair or a clip-in fringe. (Earlier this month, Perry was seen with a longer and wispier set with cheekbone-hitting side parts in a video uploaded to her beverage brand De Soi’s Instagram account.)

However, a comment from a celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin may indicate the answer. “CUT THESE BANGS IMMEDIATELY I LOVE THEM SO MUCH,” she wrote, which suggests that Perry might be sporting extensions and has yet to commit to the chop.

Perry’s hair switch-up may also be an ode to the cropped style she rocked over a decade ago. This year, the musician is celebrating the milestone anniversaries for her albums One of the Boys (released on June 17, 2008) and Prism (released on Oct. 18, 2013) and her single “Teenage Dream,” which debuted 13 years ago.

In celebration, Perry released a repackaged three-vinyl box with never-before-seen content.

Katy Perry. Chris Jackson/Getty

Perry recently made a spectacular appearance at the Coronation Concert in honor of King Charles last month.



While performing "Roar" and "Firework” at Windsor castle, she commanded the stage in a bespoke Vivienne Westwood dress complete with a plunging neckline, backless silhouette, draped sleeves and massive train, all made in a metallic leatherette fabric. Her then-bang-less hair was tied back into a tight bun so that her golden cherub earrings were put on full display.

One day before, Perry chose another Vivienne Westwood look for the coronation ceremony. For the daytime fete, she wore a lilac short-sleeved jacket with a matching skirt. The suit, which she paired with opera gloves, a crinoline headpiece and a Vivienne Westwood bag, was also made from leatherette.

Perry’s over-the-top fashions were absent at this year’s Met Gala, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” in honor of the late fashion designer and visionary.

On the first Monday in May (reserved on the calendar each year for the starry red carpet event), the mom of one shared photos of herself posing in front of a stack of what appears to be gymnastics mats along with the caption: "At the mat ball" along with a drum emoji and #idol.

Katy Perry and Rihanna at the Met in 2018. Kevin Tachman/Getty Images

Though she sported a simple slicked-back bun at her last appearance at the Met in 2022, Perry has worn some memorable hairstyles, including a blonde bob topped with a Moschino-made chandelier headpiece and later a chainmail hair covering topped with a larger-than-life toothpick for her burger costume.

