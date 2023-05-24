Katy Perry is "In Ha Mood" for an Ice Spice collab!

During an interview with Buzzfeed on Sunday, Perry named Ice Spice as an up-and-coming artist who she would want to collaborate with.

She then went on to sing a line from "Boy's a Liar," the rapper's collaboration with PinkPantheress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Perry, 38, also opened up about working as a judge on American Idol and said it's difficult "being a woman and having a strong opinion."

"I'd like Lizzo to join American Idol," she said. "This is an invitation from me, Katy Perry, asking you to join the panel. I'm feeling a little outnumbered on the testosterone. I can really use some bold, honest hot takes."

While an Ice Spice x Perry collab could happen in the future, several other artists have already jumped to work with the 23-year-old rapper.

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift announced Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), which will feature a remix of her fan-favorite track "Karma" featuring Ice Spice.

"Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch," wrote Swift, 33, on Instagram. "So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!"

Earlier this year, Ice Spice joined forces with Nicki Minaj on the single "Princess Diana (Remix)." They also released an EP titled Princess Diana (Versions), which includes seven different versions of the new remix.



Ice Spice. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In March, Ice Spice was featured in a cover story for DAZED, in which she opened up about staying true to her roots.

"I see the Bronx still being very authentic, and true to its core, no matter what," she said of her New York City hometown. "I want every Bronx native to become successful and follow their dreams and them come true. I want that for all my Bronx people, for real."



"I have my people in my corner, super supportive," she added. "I only keep supportive people around me, motivated people around me."



Perry has kept busy with her Las Vegas Residency, season 21 of American Idol which just wrapped and her performance at King Charles' Coronation Concert. Her latest record was 2020's Smile, though she's released collaborations with Thomas Rhett and Alesso since.