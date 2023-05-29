Katy Perry Thirsts Over Shirtless Fiancé Orlando Bloom: ‘Hawwt Diggityyyy Dawwg’

Katy Perry is the ultimate hypewoman for fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The “Never Really Over” singer showed support for her man on her Instagram Story Saturday, sharing a supportive message alongside a shirtless video of the Carnival Row actor.

“YAAAssss nooo shirt hawwwt diggityyyy dawg @orlandobloom,” she wrote, resharing a video posted by the consulting agency laChambre.

Bloom, 46, was rocking a Santoni suit while in France to attend the Cannes Film Festival in support of his new movie Gran Turismo.

He and Perry, 38, got engaged in February 2019, and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

Katy Perry/Instagram

In April, Perry shared an Instagram photo of the happy couple, and in the caption, shared some insight into their relationship aspirations.

"Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't 🚨K.O.🚨," she wrote.

She continued: “Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter.”

In response, Bloom wrote in the comment section: "I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥wouldn't have it any other way 😍"

The actor opened up to PEOPLE in March about how he is his fiancée’s “biggest fan,” and how he supports the work she does as a judge on American Idol.

"I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?" he said. "What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."

Perry, meanwhile told PEOPLE last year that their daughter is “a combination” of both her and Bloom.

“We are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters,” she said. “So the combination of us both is definitely coming out. It’s amazing to see everything new again through a toddler’s eyes.”

