Katy Perry Teases Her 'KP6 Era' During Her Las Vegas Residency with a Playful Remark

Katy Perry isn’t coming to play with her next album.

At her PLAY Las Vegas Residency on Wednesday, the pop star, 38, teased her “KP6 era” is coming soon with a joke on stage.

“If you couldn’t love me in my Witness and Smile eras, then you can’t love me in my KP6 era,” the “Harleys in Hawaii” singer told the audience in fan-captured footage.

Perry, who wore a yellow dress with cut-outs and was joined by dancers in showgirl ensembles, even did a sassy hip swivel as she confirmed the release.

KP6 would be the first follow up to her 2020 album Smile, which she referenced — along with 2017’s Witness — while on stage of the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Although Witness still reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and Smile reached No. 5, neither record was as commercially successful as her prior releases, such as 2010’s Teenage Dream.

Witness included the lead singles “Bon Appétit,” “Chained to the Rhythm,” and “Swish Swish,” and Smile featured singles like “Daisies” and “Not the End of the World.”

Katy Perry. Monica Schipper/Getty

Recently, Perry lso spoke about the creative progress behind her upcoming sixth album on Good Morning America.

“I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed,” the pop singer-songwriter shared.

The “Roar” artist hasn’t released an album since she and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy — who will be 3 on Aug. 26 — in 2020. She shared with GMA just how inspiring starting a family has been.

"I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old," she said. "I will be back, but let me get this right."

Perry exclusively told PEOPLE in June that Daisy will also get the first listen whenever music for KP6 is ready.

“Daisy always gets the first look," the “Teenage Dream” singer said. "Whatever music I am writing, I play it to her and see how she loves it."

She added, “I'm excited for the next interval of music, and I think that that music, obviously, is coming from a really loving space."

Perry kicked off her PLAY residency in December 2021 and it will wrap up after more than 50 shows this fall.

