California girls like Katy Perry love a delicious non-alcoholic beverage.

On Wednesday, non-alcoholic sparkling apéritif brand De Soi launched its new rosé-inspired flavor Très Rosé, and co-founders Perry and Morgan McLachlan sat down with PEOPLE to chat all about the new drink — which is perfect for hot weather.

"Très Rosé is our forth flavor, and it's our ready-for-the-summer flavor," Perry, 38, tells PEOPLE. "It's based on a dry, crisp, brute rosé that everybody tends to pop open during this time when the sun's out and the buns are out."

The new flavor, which Perry says tastes like "a tart raspberry or a lychee," joins De Soi's existing lineup of Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams and Purple Lune. McLachlan, an award-winning distiller, explains that Très Rosé features "rooibos derived from green tea, lion's mane [mushroom] and saffron," which provide a "relaxing" feeling.

Morgan McLachlan and Katy Perry. Monroe Alvarez

"The goal was to just give the effect of alcohol without the alcohol, and the flavor profile is sort of light and crisp," McLachlan says. "You have similar notes that you typically find in a rosé, like red fruit. There's soft florals in there, a little bit of tropical and some very, very, very mild little grassy notes."

De Soi's co-founders recommend sipping Très Rosé during any celebratory occasion over the next few months. "Everybody's looking for the beach. Everybody's looking to get a little tan line," says Perry. "We created this line because we are ladies who love leisure, but also love balance. It's not a high sugar content, it's not a high-calorie content, and it's really just super delicious for summertime."

While the Grammy nominee has dabbled in a sober lifestyle here and there, she doesn't "really identify with any labels." However, she particularly enjoys De Soi during "reset moments, especially being 38 and balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run."

Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan. Monroe Alvarez

"I'm a sparkling water girl and a coffee girl, and then I'll bring in Très Rosé if I'm in that weekend feeling or I'm on that vacation mode," adds Perry, noting that her favorite De Soi flavor is Purple Lune, which is made with ashwagandha and tart cherry.

"It reminds me of when I used to drink red wines like Malbec and Burgundies. I don't really drink those anymore because I don't sleep well, and I need my sleep when you have a toddler," says the mother of 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"The hangover effect, it doesn't ride with me anymore," explains Perry. "So, I am pretty specific on what I put into my body these days more so than ever."

Katy Perry. John Shearer/Getty

Aside from her work on De Soi, Perry's been busy with motherhood and her Las Vegas residency Play, which runs through October — and has seen Daisy in its audience. "She has seen maybe the first three acts from the show. She loves it, and she sings along," says the performer. "I tell her Mommy's going to go sing, and she goes, 'I want to go see Mommy singing.'"

While been nearly three years since Perry's last album Smile, she says "the creativity and the ideas have never stopped flowing, even if they're not in the public space."

"When I do put out music in a big way, then I want to go around the world and do a big world tour," says Perry. "I'm excited for the next interval of music, and I think that music, obviously, is coming from a really loving space. We use music to heal just like we use food to heal, just like the adaptogens in De Soi are healing in ways."

Her new music may not be ready for fans just yet, but it's being tested with a very specific focus group. "Daisy always gets the first look," says Perry. "Whatever music I am writing, I play it to her and see how she loves it."