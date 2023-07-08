Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in the Stylish Print Kate Middleton Always Wears

Polka-dot clothing works for any occasion

By
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 8, 2023 03:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Celebs Wearing Polka-Dots Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Denim trends seem to come and go with the weather (skinny, baggy, low-rise, what’s next?), but the polka-dot print is one statement style that’s stood the test of time. 

Be it on dresses, blouses, or even pants, the retro pattern adds a vintage nod of sophistication to every outfit it graces while maintaining a bit of playful fun, which is why it continues to be a standout pick for celebrities this summer. Katy Perry wore a classic version of the print in the form of a black and white micro-dotted necktie while attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London (complete with pearl earrings and vintage-inspired shades). 

Speaking of Wimbledon, Kate Middleton loves the print so much she re-wore the navy and white polka-dotted dress she sported at last year’s tournament to the Hope Street opening ceremony. And Reese Witherspoon recently opted for a puff-sleeved style similar to the Princess of Wales’ pick in an Instagram post documenting her summer adventures. 

Polka-Dot Styles Inspired by Celebrities

Kate is somewhat of a mascot for polka dots. In fact, she rarely goes a spring or summer without wearing them (see: her Garter Day dress or the one she wore to show off her baking skills), and that’s likely because they’re so versatile — fit for watching tennis and hosting important community events. 

Even for those of us who aren’t royals, the print serves as a multipurpose summer staple worthy of showing off in group photos at showers, weddings, and even on vacation. 

Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $42 (Save $3)

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress

Amazon

To mimic your favorite celeb-worn circles, there are many routes you could go, but we recommend this Prettygarden puff sleeve dress as a solid starting point. Its lightweight material will keep you cool at outdoor events, and the torso is lined with adorable (non-functional) buttons for a sweet feminine touch. The high-low smocked style is see-through with a matching liner for a multidimensional look. 

And more than 1,300 shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, touting the wrapped design, V-neck detail, and sheer puff sleeves. One person called it “very comfortable” and “very flattering,” adding that they “get compliments every time” they wear it. 

Milumia Dotted Blouse, $21 (Save 54%)

Amazon Milumia Women's Elegant Polka Dots Print Cap Sleeve Keyhole Back Work Blouse

Amazon

If you’re not a dress person, you can still join the polka-dot party with a patterned top like this red-and-white Milumia blouse. The cap sleeves and keyhole back maintain the print’s vintage charm, and it comes in a variety of other colors. Many of its 2000+ five-star raters say its flowy, loose fit makes it ideal for warm weather outings. One reviewer said: “Drape is wonderful and can be dressed up or casual.” 

There’s still plenty of summer left to squeeze some spots in, so shop best-selling styles below — from dresses to skirts to swimsuits.

Prettygarden Halter-Neck Sleeveless Floral Maxi Dress, $42 (Save 9%)

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Sundress

Amazon

Allegra K Polka Dot Square Scarf, $8

Amazon Allegra K 50cm 1950s Vintage Retro Polka Dots Square Scarf

Amazon

Verdusa Sleeveless Keyhole Mock Neck Top, $26

Amazon Verdusa Women's Casual Sleeveless Keyhole Tied Back Mock Neck Blouse Top

Amazon

The Drop Ana V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $60

Amazon The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Amazon

Exlura High-Waisted Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt, $34 (Save 13%)

Amazon EXLURA Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt

Amazon

Tempt Me High-Waisted Halter Bikini, $33 (Save 11%)

Amazon Tempt Me Women Two Piece High Waisted Bikini

Amazon

Atnlewhi Long Sleeve Polka Dot Button-Down, $24

Amazon Atnlewhi Womens Long Sleeve Button Down Shirts

Amazon

