Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in the Stylish Print Kate Middleton Always Wears

Photo: Getty Images / Reese Witherspoon Instagram Denim trends seem to come and go with the weather (skinny, baggy, low-rise, what’s next?), but the polka-dot print is one statement style that’s stood the test of time. Be it on dresses, blouses, or even pants, the retro pattern adds a vintage nod of sophistication to every outfit it graces while maintaining a bit of playful fun, which is why it continues to be a standout pick for celebrities this summer. Katy Perry wore a classic version of the print in the form of a black and white micro-dotted necktie while attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London (complete with pearl earrings and vintage-inspired shades). Speaking of Wimbledon, Kate Middleton loves the print so much she re-wore the navy and white polka-dotted dress she sported at last year’s tournament to the Hope Street opening ceremony. And Reese Witherspoon recently opted for a puff-sleeved style similar to the Princess of Wales’ pick in an Instagram post documenting her summer adventures. Polka-Dot Styles Inspired by Celebrities Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $41.98 with coupon (orig. $44.98) Milumia Dotted Blouse, $2.99 (orig. $45.99) Prettygarden Halter-Neck Sleeveless Floral Maxi Dress, $41.99 (orig. $45.99) Allegra K Polka Dot Square Scarf, $7.99 Verdusa Sleeveless Keyhole Mock Neck Top, $25.99 The Drop Ana V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $59.90 Exlura High-Waisted Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt, $33.89 (orig. $38.89) Tempt Me High-Waisted Halter Bikini, $32.99 (orig. $36.99) Atnlewhi Long Sleeve Polka Dot Button-Down, $23.9 Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9 Kate is somewhat of a mascot for polka dots. In fact, she rarely goes a spring or summer without wearing them (see: her Garter Day dress or the one she wore to show off her baking skills), and that’s likely because they’re so versatile — fit for watching tennis and hosting important community events. Even for those of us who aren’t royals, the print serves as a multipurpose summer staple worthy of showing off in group photos at showers, weddings, and even on vacation. Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $42 (Save $3) Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $42 To mimic your favorite celeb-worn circles, there are many routes you could go, but we recommend this Prettygarden puff sleeve dress as a solid starting point. Its lightweight material will keep you cool at outdoor events, and the torso is lined with adorable (non-functional) buttons for a sweet feminine touch. The high-low smocked style is see-through with a matching liner for a multidimensional look. And more than 1,300 shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, touting the wrapped design, V-neck detail, and sheer puff sleeves. One person called it “very comfortable” and “very flattering,” adding that they “get compliments every time” they wear it. Milumia Dotted Blouse, $21 (Save 54%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $21 If you’re not a dress person, you can still join the polka-dot party with a patterned top like this red-and-white Milumia blouse. The cap sleeves and keyhole back maintain the print’s vintage charm, and it comes in a variety of other colors. Many of its 2000+ five-star raters say its flowy, loose fit makes it ideal for warm weather outings. One reviewer said: “Drape is wonderful and can be dressed up or casual.” There’s still plenty of summer left to squeeze some spots in, so shop best-selling styles below — from dresses to skirts to swimsuits. Prettygarden Halter-Neck Sleeveless Floral Maxi Dress, $42 (Save 9%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $42 Allegra K Polka Dot Square Scarf, $8 Amazon Buy on Amazon $8 Verdusa Sleeveless Keyhole Mock Neck Top, $26 Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 The Drop Ana V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $60 Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 Exlura High-Waisted Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt, $34 (Save 13%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $34 Tempt Me High-Waisted Halter Bikini, $33 (Save 11%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $33 Atnlewhi Long Sleeve Polka Dot Button-Down, $24 Amazon Buy on Amazon $24