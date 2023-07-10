Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Snap a Selfie While Kissing at Bruce Springsteen Concert with Famous Friends

No hungry hearts here!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shared some rare PDA at Bruce Springsteen's concert in London on Saturday night, with Bloom capturing the moment with a selfie.

The "Firework" singer, 38, and the Gran Turismo actor, 46, were snapped kissing during the TpHyde Park show, and Bloom was spotted taking a picture of the sweet moment.

The couple — who were engaged in 2019 — also shared a public kiss last week while attending a Wimbledon match in London, where Bloom is currently filming The Cut alongside Caitríona Balfe.

Perry, who matched a pink dress with a pair of pink sunglasses, and Bloom were among a star-studded crowd at Springsteen's show, as the pair were photographed alongside Chelsea Handler, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Emma Thompson and Tim Robbins.

The group was snapped dancing along to The Boss, who played two shows as part of American Express presents BST Hyde Park, a series of summer concerts. Other headliners this year include Billy Joel, P!nk and Lana Del Rey.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at BST Hyde Park on July 8, 2023. MEGA

Handler also shared photos from the concert, and even put her mixology skills to the test when she hopped behind the bar to make a tequila drink as Springsteen played "No Surrender."

The comedian also shared a selfie with Perry, which she captioned, "Katy and I trying to look sex."

Perry, who shares 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, opened up to PEOPLE in June about being in the midst of a sober "pact" with her fiancé, and explained that taking a break from alcohol was "an opportunity to reset."



"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," she said. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

The American Idol judge is currently gearing up for the final legs of her Las Vegas residency Play, which will wrap in October.

"I am packing up that 20-foot toilet, and it is going bye-bye forever," she joked.

