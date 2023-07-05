Love All! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Share a Kiss During Wimbledon Day Date in London

Caught stealing kisses on the court!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted enjoying a day date at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Attending day three of the storied tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, the couple appeared to be getting close while cheering on the different matches.



Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry on July 5, 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The "Hot N Cold" singer, 38, looked chic in a sleek black top coupled with an oversized polka-dot necktie. Coupled with a pair of sunglasses and her new baby bangs, Perry was serving a bit of vintage Audrey Hepburn.

Meanwhile her actor fiancé, 46, sported a striped navy suit and matching tie. Accessorized with a dark-blue pair of structured sunglasses, Bloom's look leaned more mob boss.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at Wimbledon on July 5, 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple, who met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty, cuddled up close to each other. Between kisses and whispering in each other’s ears, the two fully participated in the Wimbledon play-by-play, rooting for their favorite players.

Perry and Bloom have one child together, daughter Daisy Dove, who turns 3 next month. Describing motherhood to PEOPLE, Perry said, “It's just the best in the world. It's the game-changer." She added, "My heart is so full, finally."

When not attending international tennis tournaments, you may find the “Never Really Over” singer publicly thirsting over her fiancé. Resharing a shirtless video of Bloom posted by consulting agency laChambre in late May, Perry wrote, “YAAAssss nooo shirt hawwwt diggityyyy dawg.”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at Wimbledon on July 5, 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Of course, love isn’t all fun and games for the couple. Recently, Perry told PEOPLE exclusively about the couple’s sober pact. The duo decided to go alcohol-free for three months, she revealed at a curated cocktail event at New York City's Mister Paradise.

“For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," Perry, whose non-alcoholic apéritifs brand De Soi just launched its latest flavor, Très Rosé, said. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," explained Perry. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."