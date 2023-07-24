Katy Perry Goes Paddleboarding with Fully Clothed Fiancé Orlando Bloom, 7 Years After Naked Incident

Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom are staying active while vacationing this summer with their 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.



The "Roar" singer, 38, was photographed paddleboarding with her fiancé, 46, in the South of France on Sunday. Perry wore a blue wetsuit top, matching shorts and a white hat as she propped herself up on her knees while out in the water.

Unlike their 2016 trip to Sardinia, where Bloom got out on the water in the nude, he was fully clothed for his surf session in an all-white ensemble while riding an electric board.



In Sardinia, the Gran Turismo actor nearly broke the internet when he went paddleboarding completely naked. “I’ve had lots of therapy about that,” Perry joked about the infamous photos on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2020. “He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I just like – you know, it was one of those things where it was like ‘Oh, nah.’”



“You know when you’re dating someone, sometimes it’s exciting to be like, ‘Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place?’ or what have you. And I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!” she continued. “It was so funny because I was, kind of, explaining Twitter to him and social media. I had been explaining to him for a few weeks and all of a sudden, he’s like number one trending on Twitter.”



Perry also teased that her beau was "trying to show off for all the people back at the shore."



Bloom, meanwhile, laughed off the situation during an interview with Elle UK in April 2017, telling the outlet that he “had a moment of feeling free.”



"Yes, it was extremely surprising. I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen," he explained of the subsequent media frenzy. "I've been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything."



The couple's Saint-Tropez getaway comes a week after they were spotted on a date night at the Vogue x Self Portrait party held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 12. On July 8, they also showed off some major PDA when Bloom snapped a selfie of them kissing at Bruce Springsteen's concert at Hyde Park. The engaged pair watched the show alongside Chelsea Handler, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Emma Thompson and Tim Robbins.

Days earlier, Perry and Bloom made another public appearance as they attended day three of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The pair are far from the only celebs hitting up Saint-Tropez this summer. Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Steve Harvey, Sean Penn and his new flame Olga Korotyayeva, and Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman have all been spotted in the hotspot recently.

Bloom and Perry — who got engaged in 2019 — recently made a three-month sober "pact" together. "For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," Perry told PEOPLE in June. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."



The songwriter explained that she's "not really drinking" on weeknights, "but on the weekend I'll indulge a little bit."

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," Perry said, noting that she doesn't "really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever."



She added: "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."



