Katy Perry Had a Whole Rack of Outfit Options for Beyoncé's Birthday Concert - See Her Looks!

Katy Perry is willing to pull out all the style stops for Queen Bey!

The “Teenage Dream” singer, 38, joined an army of silver-clad stars who showed up at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show at SoFi Stadium Monday night, which coincided with the superstar performer’s 42nd birthday.

With an Instagram photo uploaded Tuesday, Perry shared a glimpse at her getting-ready process ahead of the bash — and it included choosing an outfit from racks of metallic clothing items made available to her by stylist Tatiana Waterford.

It appears as though the American Idol judge had multiple options to choose from, including cargo pants, a blazer and, of course, tons of sequin pieces!

katyperry/Instagram

Perry, in the end, landed on a metallic off-the-shoulder dress, a teensy silver handbag and black sunglasses. She included a candid shot of her applying lipstick in a bathroom while wearing the look.

“Came to 💋 the ring @beyonce thank you for being born so we can all be better,” she captioned the photo dump, which also included a video of her jamming out to “Run the World (Girls)” at the show.

Other stars attending the monumental concert included Megan Markle, Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya and Tom Holland, Quinta Brunson and Hailey Bieber.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were also spotted in the crowd. Kim and Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner all matched in silver outfits suited to their tastes. Meanwhile Kylie Jenner, who was seen enjoying the show — and packing on the PDA with Timothée Chalamet, wore a little black dress and thigh-high boots.

Diana Ross, dressed in a sparkling black feathered gown, also made a surprise appearance onstage to sing “Happy Birthday” to the woman of the hour.

"Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross on the stage as they held hands. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

“You sang 'Happy Birthday' to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross replied with a smile.