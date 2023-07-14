Katy Perry Wears Double Denim on Date Night with Orlando Bloom in London

The singer opted for a Canadian tuxedo at a party at the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in London on Thursday

Katy Perry departs the Vogue x Self Portrait party held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London
Fashion is in Katy Perry’s jeans! 

The singer, 38, stepped out for a date night with fiancé Orlando Bloom in London on Thursday and proved there’s no look she can’t nail — even double denim. 

In wide-leg blue denim jeans and a matching denim waistcoat, Perry embraced a full Canadian tuxedo at the Vogue x Self Portrait party held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. Her look was teamed with brunette locks worn in loose curls and nude-toned makeup.

Katy Perry departs the Vogue x Self Portrait party held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London
Bloom, 46, — with whom Perry shares 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove — was also sporting denim, but teamed his blue jeans with a simple white T-shirt, white waistcoat and tan shoes. A pair of tinted glasses completed his dapper look. 

The couple were among a host of celebrities, including Rita Ora, Emily Ratajowski and Damson Idris who attended the Vogue x Self Portrait party. 

Orlando Bloom departs the Vogue x Self Portrait party held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London
The "Firework" singer and Bloom have been enjoying plenty of couple time lately and shared some rare PDA at Bruce Springsteen's concert in London on July 8. The pair were snapped kissing during the Hyde Park show, and Bloom was spotted taking a selfie of the sweet moment.

Perry, who matched a pink dress with a pair of pink sunglasses, and Bloom were among a star-studded crowd at the show, as the pair were photographed alongside Chelsea Handler, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Emma Thompson and Tim Robbins

The couple — who were engaged in 2019 — also shared a public kiss on July 5 while attending a tennis match at Wimbledon.

In June, Perry opened up to PEOPLE about being in the midst of a sober "pact" with her fiancé, and explained that taking a break from alcohol was "an opportunity to reset."

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," she said about Bloom, who is currently filming The Cut alongside Outlander star Caitríona Balfe.

"It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier," she added.

The American Idol judge is also currently gearing up for the final legs of her Las Vegas residency Play, which will wrap in October.

"I am packing up that 20-foot toilet, and it is going bye-bye forever," she quipped.

