Swimmer Katie Ledecky Breaks Michael Phelps’ Record for World Titles with 16th Gold Medal

Katie Ledecky had a historic swim on Saturday.



The three-time Olympian, 26, surpassed Michael Phelps for most career individual world swimming titles after clinching her 16th gold medal at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. She won the 800-meter freestyle — her signature event — with a time of 8:08.87, defeating second place finisher Li Bingjie of China by 4.44 seconds.



Ledecky's victory also made her the first swimmer to win six consecutive world championships in the same event.

Katie Ledecky sports her newest gold medal at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Ian MacNicol/Getty

After the race, Ledecky reflected on the magnanimity of beating Phelps' record.

“It’s special. I really didn’t even know I was going to achieve that until people started telling me. It’s cool,” she said, according to CNN. “I’m happy with that swim. I wanted it to be a little better, but I’ll take it. I’m really pleased with how the week went."

On Tuesday, Ledecky won a gold medal in the 1,500 free, tying Phelps' record. She also took home silvers in the 400-meter free and the 4x200-meter free relay in Japan.

The Stanford University graduate is now well-positioned to chase even more history at next year's summer Olympics in Paris. With seven gold medals, she is two shy of second place in Olympic history (shared by American swimmer Mark Spitz, Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, track and field athlete Carl Lewis and Finnish distance runner Paavo Nurmi). Phelps commands first place with 20 Olympic gold medals.

Last year, Ledecky was named best female athlete at the 2022 ESPY Awards. During her acceptance speech, she called on parents to teach their children how to swim, something she called a "really important life skill."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Ledecky also encouraged young people to "find something you really love, that you're good at, that can be a positive force in our world."

"Something that can inspire somebody else, something that can help somebody else, anything that can change our world," she said. "There are so many heroes, not just in sports, but all around us... look to those people as role models, and go for the gold."

Ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Ledecky opened up to PEOPLE about her previous two Olympic appearances in 2012 and 2016, calling the opportunity to represent the United States at such a significant event an "incredible feeling."

"In London and Rio, I had my family there and it's just a great feeling to see them and share that moment with them while I was on the podium and hear the national anthem," she said at the time.

"It's such an honor to represent your country and to do it at the highest level and to reach the podium. And it's kind of a moment of reflection, I think — kind of like a little meditation."

