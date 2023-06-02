Celebrity Katie Holmes' Wide-Leg Pants Are a Breathable Alternative to White Jeans for Summer — Similar Options Start at $20 Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway are also fans of the flattering silhouette By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the actress opted for a breezy, casual look to the “Kering Women in Motion Talk.” She wore a pastel yellow zipper jacket layered on top of a lime green tank and the flattering bottoms style so many celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway wear: wide-leg pants. Getty Images Holmes wore a pair of wide-leg pants in a soft yellow that’s perfect for this time of year. Wide-leg pants are a great alternative to jeans, which can feel heavy on a hot day. Not only is this trendy silhouette breathable, but it’s also comfortable. If you’re looking for something a bit breezier than a pair of white jeans, consider adding these wide-leg pants inspired by Holmes’ latest look to your summer wardrobe. Plus, they start at just $20. Shop Wide-Leg Pants Inspired by Katie Holmes Dokotoo Wide-Leg Pants, $34.99–$35.99; amazon.com Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $33.99–$35.99; amazon.com Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide-Leg Pant, $128; spanx.com Vansha Linen Palazzo Pants, $19.99–$28.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com Eteviolet Boho Wide-Leg Flowy Pants, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Hooever Wide-Leg Trousers, $36.99; amazon.com Nordstrom High-Waist Wide-Leg Pants, $79.20–$99; nordstrom.com Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen, $88; nordstrom.com Lyaner Wide-Leg Palazzo Pant, $35.99; amazon.com Priyanka Chopra's Breezy White Dress Is the Perfect Summer Style — and These Similar Options Are Under $100 If you love the look of Holmes’ trousers, you’ll want to snag this lookalike pair at Amazon. The Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants have a flared silhouette that’s flattering and breezy, and they fall to about ankle length, so you can show off your favorite pair of sneakers or sandals. The popular pants, which have racked up more than 9,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, are made of 100 percent polyester, so they’re lightweight. Plus, they're high-waisted with a stretchy back elastic waistband and are secured with a hook and eye closure. They come in 32 colors including white, tan, blue, and purple, and are machine-washable for easy cleaning. Amazon Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $33.99–$35.99; amazon.com You can also get comfy wide-leg pants in a casual pull-on style. The Dokotoo Wide-Leg Pants have a high waist with an adjustable drawstring for a custom fit. The pants are on the baggier side and even have pockets, which are helpful for storing small items or keeping your hands comfy while you stroll on a morning beach walk. “These pants are so fun for me to wear,” one shopper, who gave the pants a five-star rating, wrote. “They flow [nicely,] they are comfortable, and the material breathes well.” You can snag them in 12 colors, including staple hues like black and white and vibrant shades like orange and blue. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Wide-Leg Pants, $34.99-$35.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com White jeans are a timeless staple in your wardrobe no matter the season, but even with their light hue, they can feel simply too hot on super warm days. The Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide-Leg Pant comes in a white shade and thanks to its soft twill fabric that’s lightweight compared to denim, it’s a solid summer option. White jeans are a timeless staple in your wardrobe no matter the season, but even with their light hue, they can feel simply too hot on super warm days. The Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide-Leg Pant comes in a white shade and thanks to its soft twill fabric that's lightweight compared to denim, it's a solid summer option. The pants have a pull-on design (no zippers here!) that makes getting dressed a breeze, four functional pockets, and hidden tummy shaping for a truly flattering fit. The wide-leg cropped ankle cut bottms are available in sizes XS through 3X. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide-Leg Pant, $128; spanx.com Wide-leg pants in light hues like Holmes' yellow pair are the comfiest alternative to white jeans now that it's getting hotter outside. Check out more wide-leg pants in summer-ready hues from Amazon and Nordstrom below. 