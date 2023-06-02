Katie Holmes' Wide-Leg Pants Are a Breathable Alternative to White Jeans for Summer — Similar Options Start at $20

Although we’re just a few weeks shy from the official start of summer, Katie Holmes has been giving us major inspiration for breathable, warm-weather outfits.

At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the actress opted for a breezy, casual look to the “Kering Women in Motion Talk.” She wore a pastel yellow zipper jacket layered on top of a lime green tank and the flattering bottoms style so many celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway wear: wide-leg pants.

Getty Images

Holmes wore a pair of wide-leg pants in a soft yellow that’s perfect for this time of year. Wide-leg pants are a great alternative to jeans, which can feel heavy on a hot day. Not only is this trendy silhouette breathable, but it’s also comfortable.

If you’re looking for something a bit breezier than a pair of white jeans, consider adding these wide-leg pants inspired by Holmes’ latest look to your summer wardrobe. Plus, they start at just $20.

Shop Wide-Leg Pants Inspired by Katie Holmes

If you love the look of Holmes’ trousers, you’ll want to snag this lookalike pair at Amazon. The Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants have a flared silhouette that’s flattering and breezy, and they fall to about ankle length, so you can show off your favorite pair of sneakers or sandals.

The popular pants, which have racked up more than 9,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, are made of 100 percent polyester, so they’re lightweight. Plus, they're high-waisted with a stretchy back elastic waistband and are secured with a hook and eye closure. They come in 32 colors including white, tan, blue, and purple, and are machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $33.99–$35.99; amazon.com

You can also get comfy wide-leg pants in a casual pull-on style. The Dokotoo Wide-Leg Pants have a high waist with an adjustable drawstring for a custom fit. The pants are on the baggier side and even have pockets, which are helpful for storing small items or keeping your hands comfy while you stroll on a morning beach walk.

“These pants are so fun for me to wear,” one shopper, who gave the pants a five-star rating, wrote. “They flow [nicely,] they are comfortable, and the material breathes well.” You can snag them in 12 colors, including staple hues like black and white and vibrant shades like orange and blue.

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Wide-Leg Pants, $34.99-$35.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

White jeans are a timeless staple in your wardrobe no matter the season, but even with their light hue, they can feel simply too hot on super warm days. The Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide-Leg Pant comes in a white shade and thanks to its soft twill fabric that’s lightweight compared to denim, it’s a solid summer option. The pants have a pull-on design (no zippers here!) that makes getting dressed a breeze, four functional pockets, and hidden tummy shaping for a truly flattering fit. The wide-leg cropped ankle cut bottms are available in sizes XS through 3X.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide-Leg Pant, $128; spanx.com

Wide-leg pants in light hues like Holmes’ yellow pair are the comfiest alternative to white jeans now that it’s getting hotter outside. Check out more wide-leg pants in summer-ready hues from Amazon and Nordstrom below.

Buy It! Vansha Linen Palazzo Pants, $19.99-$28.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Eteviolet Boho Wide-Leg Flowy Pants, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hooever Wide-Leg Trousers, $36.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Nordstrom High-Waist Wide-Leg Pants, $79.20-$99; nordstrom.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen, $88; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lyaner Wide-Leg Palazzo Pant, $35.99; amazon.com

