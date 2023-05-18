Katie Holmes’ Airy White Maxi Skirt Is the Breathable Summer Style You Should Be Buying Now

Shop similar styles starting at $30 from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Published on May 18, 2023 09:00 AM

Katie Holmes 2022 Tribeca Festival
Photo:

People / Getty

Summer is all about breathable fashion options, and Katie Holmes is showing us exactly how to transition our wardrobe as we head into the warmest season.

Early last week, the actress was spotted taking a phone call while walking in New York City, and she tapped into the summer-ready style that goes with practically everything in your closet. Holmes wore a white pleated maxi skirt with a lightweight sweater and flats, proving the no-white before Labor Day rule really is a thing of the past. 

Katie Holmes White Skirt

People / Getty

Maxi skirts are a top choice for summer weather, especially when they have flattering pleats like the one Holmes recently wore. Not only do the skirts serve as a foundation that can pair with any kind of top, but they also offer tons of breathing room which is optimal for hot weather — all while offering full coverage of the legs.

If you’re looking to streamline your closet, we found so many white maxi skirts similar to styles worn by celebrities like Holmes and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Shop white summer maxi skirts from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more, starting at just $30.

Shop White Summer Maxi Skirts

You can get in on the white maxi skirt trend for as little as $30 with the Nashalyly Tiered Maxi Skirt. The boho-style skirt is designed with breathability in mind thanks to its three tiers of ruching. It has a high waist and adjustable drawstring for a flattering, custom fit, and it even has pockets. In addition to white, you can get the popular skirt in 14 other summer hues, including green, orange, and yellow.

NASHALYLY Skirts for Women Boho Elastic Waisted Drawstring Swing Ruched 3 Tiered Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Buy It! Nashalyly Tiered Maxi Skirt, $29.43 with coupon (orig. $31.98); amazon.com

Other celebrities like Drew Barrymore are fans of pleats, and it’s a style that works well on skirts too, like the V28 Pleated Chiffon Maxi Skirt, which is available at Amazon. The skirt features airy polyester, which is a lightweight choice that’s ideal for the hot months. And while some white pants, skirts, and dresses can be see-through, this skirt is designed with two layers — a soft chiffon and a thicker lining — to prevent lines from showing through. It’s machine washable, comes in 15 gorgeous colors like pink, blue, and purple, and is just $31.

v28 Women Full/Ankle Length Elastic Pleated Retro Maxi Chiffon Long Skirt

Amazon

Buy It! V28 Pleated Chiffon Maxi Skirt, $30.88; amazon.com

If you’re looking for something with a bit more flair, check out this voluminous skirt by Free People. The Simply Smitten Tiered Cotton Skirt has a frayed hem and an adjustable drawstring waist that allows for a custom fit. It’s made with billowy cotton that’s lightweight, and it includes an inner lining. It’s machine washable and dryer-friendly for an easy clean. 

FREE PEOPLE Simply Smitten Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People Simply Smitten Tiered Cotton Skirt, $78; nordstrom.com

With a breezy skirt in your summer closet, you’ll have so many outfits to dream up in the months ahead. Shop more staple white maxi skirts from Amazon, J.Crew, and Abercrombie below.

MEROKEETY Women's Boho Elastic High Waist Pleated A-line Ruffle Lace Trim Tiered Midi Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Pleated Ruffle Maxi Skirt, $37.99; amazon.com

NASHALYLY Women's Chiffon Elastic High Waist Pleated A-Line Flared Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Buy It! Nashalyly Pleated A-Line Flared Maxi Skirt, $32.99; amazon.com

Side-slit soft gauze maxi skirt

J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Side-Slit Soft Gauze Maxi Skirt, $62.65 with code SUNNY (orig $89.50); jcrew.com

Poplin Tiered Maxi Skirt

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie Poplin Tiered Maxi Skirt, $70; abercrombie.com

