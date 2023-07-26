Katie Holmes' Button-Up Is an Even Cooler Version of the Shirt Celebrities Wear for Summer — Grab One for $25

Katie Holmes has been on her fashion A-game for years, but her latest look might have just topped them all.

Wandering out in New York City earlier this week, the actress stepped out in a ’fit that blurred the lines between sporty and classic. The decorated denim — another fashion fad Holmes opts for — and sporty sneakers definitely had something to do with it, but her breezy button-up was the real standout.

Instead of sticking to the traditional style you might see someone wear at the office, she, well, summer-fied, the shirt: The top had short sleeves for more airflow, it looked like it was a lightweight material, and it had some special textural touches to it.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Celebrities like Meghan Markle are still fans of the conventional button-ups, but lots of other celebrities have been adding their own sparkle to theirs. Back in April, Jennifer Garner chose a version with embellished buttons, and the following month, Taylor Swift decided on one with a cropped length.

Button-Ups Inspired by Katie Holmes

Vvk Short Sleeve Cotton Linen Collared Button-Down Shirt, Starting at $24

Amazon

This under-$30 top reminds us of Holmes’ shirt: Most obviously, it features short sleeves, which are a must during long summer days, and it’s made from a cotton-linen blend, which is bound to be cool and gauzy, too. The classy pleats and affordable price are also great selling points.

Madewell Eyelet Button-Up Camp Shirt, $88

Madewell

As seen on multiple stars, there are no hard and fast rules for button-ups — you can wear them cropped, you can pick one with fun buttons, or you can even go for one with eyelets, like the Madewell Eyelet Button-Up Camp Shirt. The elaborate cutouts in both square and circle designs are like a fashion illusion and one that would match perfectly with a circle pendant necklace à la Holmes.

Banana Republic Rosalie Cotton-Silk Top, $56 (Save $34)

Banana Republic

Are you more of a Plain Jane when it comes to style? The on-sale Rosalie Cotton-Silk Top is the perfect crossover piece. It’s classic and simple, yet the drapey design is still something you don’t see on button-ups everywhere.

Lulus ​​Simply Exceptional White Short Sleeve Button-Up Top, $44

Lulu's

The Simply Exceptional White Short Sleeve Button-Up Top is another option, and it is a button-up that you can throw over T-shirts, dresses, or wear by itself. It’s available in sizes XS to XL, and it looks like a lighter, less cozy waffle fabric.

It’s only a matter of time until you see yet another celebrity wearing the breezy style. So, in the meantime, it’s smart to let Holmes inspire you and pick up one now.

Keep scrolling to shop more white short-sleeve button-up shirts at Amazon, Anthropologie, and more.

Maeve Eyelet Shirt in White, $98

Anthropologie

Vici Collection Lavera Button-Up Short Sleeve Top, $58

Vici

Bothenial Short Sleeve Shirt, $32 (Save 24%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

