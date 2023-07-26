Lifestyle Fashion Katie Holmes' Button-Up Is an Even Cooler Version of the Shirt Celebrities Wear for Summer — Grab One for $25 It's too hot for sleeves By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 09:30PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Katie Holmes has been on her fashion A-game for years, but her latest look might have just topped them all. Wandering out in New York City earlier this week, the actress stepped out in a ’fit that blurred the lines between sporty and classic. The decorated denim — another fashion fad Holmes opts for — and sporty sneakers definitely had something to do with it, but her breezy button-up was the real standout. Instead of sticking to the traditional style you might see someone wear at the office, she, well, summer-fied, the shirt: The top had short sleeves for more airflow, it looked like it was a lightweight material, and it had some special textural touches to it. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Celebrities like Meghan Markle are still fans of the conventional button-ups, but lots of other celebrities have been adding their own sparkle to theirs. Back in April, Jennifer Garner chose a version with embellished buttons, and the following month, Taylor Swift decided on one with a cropped length. Button-Ups Inspired by Katie Holmes Vvk Short Sleeve Cotton Linen Collared Button-Down Shirt in White, $24.99–$25.99; amazon.com Madewell Eyelet Button-Up Camp Shirt in Eyelet White, $88; madewell.com Lulus Simply Exceptional White Short Sleeve Button-Up Top in White, $44; lulus.com Banana Republic Rosalie Cotton-Silk Top in White, $55.99 at checkout (orig. $90); bananarepublic.gap.com Maeve Eyelet Shirt in White, $98; anthropologie.com Vici Collection Lavera Button-Up Short Sleeve Top in Ivory, $58; vicicollection.com Bothenial Short Sleeve Shirt in White, $31.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Oprah Winfrey Snacked on a Charcuterie Board in a $425 Jumpsuit, but You Can Replicate the Look Starting at $32 Vvk Short Sleeve Cotton Linen Collared Button-Down Shirt, Starting at $24 Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 This under-$30 top reminds us of Holmes’ shirt: Most obviously, it features short sleeves, which are a must during long summer days, and it’s made from a cotton-linen blend, which is bound to be cool and gauzy, too. The classy pleats and affordable price are also great selling points. Madewell Eyelet Button-Up Camp Shirt, $88 Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $88 As seen on multiple stars, there are no hard and fast rules for button-ups — you can wear them cropped, you can pick one with fun buttons, or you can even go for one with eyelets, like the Madewell Eyelet Button-Up Camp Shirt. The elaborate cutouts in both square and circle designs are like a fashion illusion and one that would match perfectly with a circle pendant necklace à la Holmes. Banana Republic Rosalie Cotton-Silk Top, $56 (Save $34) Banana Republic Buy on Gap.com $90 $52 Are you more of a Plain Jane when it comes to style? The on-sale Rosalie Cotton-Silk Top is the perfect crossover piece. It’s classic and simple, yet the drapey design is still something you don’t see on button-ups everywhere. Lulus Simply Exceptional White Short Sleeve Button-Up Top, $44 Lulu's Buy on Lulus $44 The Simply Exceptional White Short Sleeve Button-Up Top is another option, and it is a button-up that you can throw over T-shirts, dresses, or wear by itself. It’s available in sizes XS to XL, and it looks like a lighter, less cozy waffle fabric. It’s only a matter of time until you see yet another celebrity wearing the breezy style. So, in the meantime, it’s smart to let Holmes inspire you and pick up one now. Keep scrolling to shop more white short-sleeve button-up shirts at Amazon, Anthropologie, and more. Maeve Eyelet Shirt in White, $98 Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie Vici Collection Lavera Button-Up Short Sleeve Top, $58 Vici Buy on Vicicollection.com $58 Bothenial Short Sleeve Shirt, $32 (Save 24%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $32 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Target Marked Down College Dorm Furniture, Bedding, and More — and Prices Start at Under $1 This ‘Flattering’ Button-Down Shirt Dress That ‘Keeps You Cool’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now 10 Barbiecore Styles for Kids They Can Wear to the Movie Theater, Back to School, and More — Starting at $7