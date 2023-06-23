Katie Holmes Steps Out in Skin-Baring Knit Dress for Mother-Daughter Date at the Ballet

Katie Holmes is enjoying the ballet in style!

The actress, 44, paired perfectly on-theme ballet flats with a black knit floor-length dress by Chloé on Thursday’s red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. The knit pattern on the sleeveless dress was distressed on her torso, which added a chic sheer look to the ensemble.

Holmes topped her look off by sporting a very ‘90s-inspired hairstyle, with her long and layered hair straightened, and layered gold necklaces.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty

The actress joined her mother and friends Malcolm Carfrae and John Wattiker for the opening night performance of American Ballet Theatre’s Like Water for Chocolate.

“We had such a wonderful night celebrating [American Ballet Theatre]!” Holmes wrote on her Instagram Story with a sweet selfie of her and her mother, Kathleen. She thanked Carfrae and Wattiker for their “annual night at the ballet” and wrote, “I love you mom.”

Bringing her mom as her plus-one is not new for Holmes. The actress has been bringing her sisters and mother with her to red carpets and Hollywood soirées for years.

Katie Holmes/instagram

The Rare Objects director is known for making strong fashion statements with her red carpet looks. This distressed knit dress gave her an effortlessly cool, edgy style — and it’s not the first time she’s rocked the look.

Holmes wore a similar dress in white to the Tribeca Film Festival last June, proving that a knit maxi dress is a summer staple for the star.

Holmes also made headlines last December by embracing a throwback style — a mini dress over jeans (that she later clarified was not a dress at all!). She completed that 2000s classic look with black sneakers, loose beach waves and minimal jewelry, including a nose ring (talk about a throwback!).

The actress-director also turned heads on the red carpet for her third directorial feature, Rare Objects, in April. She wore a silver net dress by Interior, featuring long pieces of red velvet trim, under a long black TOVE coat buttoned at the top. She paired black stockings and strappy silver heels with the look.



Darian DiCianno/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Holmes previously told PEOPLE that even after years in the public eye, she’s still developing her personal style.

“I think being so inundated with social media, you’re constantly being shown images of what other people have or what other people look like,” she said. “It’s really like, take time to develop different parts of yourself, and your style will come. Everything will come. It takes longer than you think. Just be good to yourself. Appreciate yourself instead of comparing yourself."

