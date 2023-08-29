Katie Holmes Is in Her Sweatpants Era — Shop 8 Similar Pairs Under $40

Sweatpants are more versatile than they were once thought to be

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE
Published on August 29, 2023 01:00PM EDT

Katie Holmes is on a sweatpants roll. 

Throughout the past couple of months, the Dawson’s Creek star has stepped out in a variety of sweatpants, and it’s making us forget all about the days they were deemed only appropriate for the house or gym. 

The proof really is in the pants: The actress has worn a bright green pair with a sports bra and sneakers; she’s styled slouchy white bottoms with a preppy blue button-up; and she’s stepped out in gray bottoms with casual graphic T-shirts. She also recently wore another pair of sweatpants that were on the slimmer side in a darker hue. 

So, the TL;DR — sweatpants are more versatile than they were once thought to be, and it’s fairly easy to wear the mega-comfortable bottoms outside of your home. If this is sounding pretty sweet, and you’re ready to get a pair of your own, keep scrolling for eight similar pairs. 

Sweatpants Inspired by Katie Holmes

Yovela High-Waisted Jogger Sweatpants with Pockets, $22 (Save $24)

Green is a color that can be worn both in summer and fall and so can these jogger sweatpants. One shopper described the bottoms as “soft, warm, big and baggy and comfortable,” and they added that the pants are “perfect for wearing around the house or taking a walk on a cold morning.” They come in both a turquoise-seafoam shade and a more forest green hue, as well as 18 other colors. 

While wearing these pants with just a sports bra probably won’t be in the cards for much longer, a cropped cardigan or sweater vest can fall-ify the look. 

HeSaYep High-Waisted Sweatpants, $28 (Save $12)

The HeSaYep High-Waisted Sweatpants are currently $28, thanks to double discounts, and they have been purchased more than 100 times in the past month. The baggy style of these pants looks like Holmes’ and can be styled almost identically in colder temperatures, too. Just layer a leather jacket or windbreaker on top to stay warm. They also look like a more fall-ready version of the pants Kate Hudson recently wore while on a bike ride. 

Automet Cinch Bottom High-Waisted Athletic Joggers, $22 (Save 20%)

Everything might feel gray in the winter, but wearing the Automet Cinch Bottom High-Waisted Athletic Joggers will be a bright spot. They’re very similar to Holmes’ sweatpants and they’re going for just $22. They cinch in at the ankles and they, too, have a drawstring waist, plus, the pockets are fully functional. 

Leggings Depot Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants, Starting at $16

The lighting makes it hard to tell whether another one of Holmes’ pairs was black or navy, so we found both. The Leggings Depot Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants have earned more than 63,000 five-star ratings from shoppers and come in both colors.These pants that are made from 100 percent cotton are available in both colors, and they’re in stock in sizes S to XXL. Plus, they’re marked down to just $23.

Willow Dance Cinch Bottom Sweatpants, $23 (Save 20%)

Head to Amazon to shop more styles, including Adidas sweatpants, inspired by Katie Holmes. 

Anrabess High-Waist Fleece Athletic Jogger Pants, $26 (Save 20%)

Amazon Essentials Relaxed Jogger, Starting at $15

Adidas All Szn Fleece Pants, Starting at $25

Lo & Sons' Traveler-Loved Weekender Bags, Totes, and Backpacks Are Now as Cheap as They Were on Black Friday
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Steam Mops, Vacuums, and Carpet Cleaners
25 Labor Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023
