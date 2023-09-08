Celebrity Katie Holmes Went to the U.S. Open in the Preppy Sweater You Can Wear Anywhere These similar styles start at $27 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a shopping writer at PEOPLE based in Hawai’i with more than six years’ experience in the digital and print media industry. She covers everything from the hottest celebrity fashion trends, including jeans, to the latest Roomba vacuum cleaner shoppers can’t stop buying from Amazon. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2023 04:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images The U.S. Open attracts way more than tennis players — fans and stars alike flock to New York City to experience one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world, plus all of the parties and events that come along with it. Among the celebrities who sat in the stands was Katie Holmes, who was all smiles as she attended a match last weekend. And unsurprisingly, she was dressed right on theme. The actress wore a pair of straight-leg jeans, black ballet flats, and the preppy sweater style you can wear anywhere. Getty Images Outside of tennis tournaments, polo sweaters are a stylish and comfortable compliment to any outfit, whether you choose to wear it with jeans or a skirt. The unique collar is often designed with buttons or zippers, meaning you can add more airflow in case it gets too warm, or close it up when the fall chill hits. Other stars are fans of this fall trend, too: Last year, Gigi Hadid wore the popular style with cargo pants, while Taylor Swift recently wore a short-sleeve version. If you’re looking for a new kind of silhouette to add to your collection of crew necks and cardigans, keep scrolling for polo sweaters inspired by celebs. Polo Sweaters Inspired by Katie Holmes Zesica V-Neck Sweater, $30 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Lillusory Knitted Pullover Sweater, $36.99; amazon.com Mincib Striped Polo Sweater, $26.90 with coupon (orig. $29.89); amazon.com Evaless 1/4 Zip Pullover Polo Sweater, $35.09 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com CeCe Polo Sweater, $69; nordstrom.com Banana Republic Johnny-Collar Sweater, $37.80 at checkout (orig. $90); bananarepublicfactory.com Old Navy Polo Sweater, $49.99; oldnavy.gap.com J.Crew Factory Cotton-Blend Polo Sweater, $54.50 (orig. $98); factory.jcrew.com Abercrombie Notch-Neck Sweater, $70; abercrombie.com Gap 24/7 Split-Hem V-Neck Sweater, $48.96 at checkout (orig. $69.95); gap.com Reese Witherspoon’s Lightweight Cardigan for Traveling Looks Just Like This $29 Amazon Sweater Zesica V-Neck Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 If you loved the easy pullover style that Holmes wore, consider this similar option that’s just $30 at Amazon. The Zesica Sweater is made from a knit fabric and has a large V-neck collar that allows plenty of airflow, making it a top choice for between-season dressing. It has an oversized silhouette that’s relaxed, so you can dress it up with jeans or dress it down with sweatpants. And the long batwing sleeves add the perfect amount of detail. You can snag it in 15 colors, including pink, beige, brown, and more. Lillusory Knitted Pullover Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 You can also get a polo sweater in a button-up silhouette, like the Lillusory Knitted Pullover Sweater. The large tortoise shell buttons not only make a statement, but they also allow you to add a little extra warmth, depending on the weather. The sweater has a relaxed V-neck collar, comfy knitted fabric, and warm long sleeves. One five-star reviewer called it “soft and comfortable.” You can get it in sizes S through XL, as well as 17 colors for fall including apricot, black, gray, and purple. Mincib Striped Polo Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $27 Stripes have been a popular choice among celebrities — Meghan Markle recently wore the pattern while on a dinner date with Prince Harry. You can combine two trends with the Mincib Striped Polo Sweater, which features black horizontal stripes. The casual sweater has an oversized V-neck collar and is machine-washable for an easy clean. Pair it with light wash jeans and white sneakers for an effortlessly stylish look. Sweater weather is around the corner — if you’re looking for a new everyday option to add to your wardrobe, find more polo sweaters inspired by Holmes below. Evaless 1/4 Zip Pullover Polo Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $35 CeCe Polo Sweater Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $69 Banana Republic Johnny-Collar Sweater Banana Republic Factory Buy on Gapfactory.com $90 $38 Old Navy Polo Sweater Old Navy Buy on Gap.com $50 J.Crew Factory Cotton-Blend Polo Sweater J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $98 $55 Abercrombie Notch-Neck Sweater Abercrombie & Fitch Buy on Abercrombie.com $70 Gap 24/7 Split-Hem V-Neck Sweater Gap Buy on Gap.com $70 $49