Katie Holmes Went to the U.S. Open in the Preppy Sweater You Can Wear Anywhere

These similar styles start at $27

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale PEOPLE Headshot
Nicol Natale
Published on September 8, 2023 04:00PM EDT

Katie Holmes attends the US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila, First Official Tequila Of The US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Getty Images

The U.S. Open attracts way more than tennis players — fans and stars alike flock to New York City to experience one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world, plus all of the parties and events that come along with it. 

Among the celebrities who sat in the stands was Katie Holmes, who was all smiles as she attended a match last weekend. And unsurprisingly, she was dressed right on theme. The actress wore a pair of straight-leg jeans, black ballet flats, and the preppy sweater style you can wear anywhere.

Katie Holmes attends the US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila, First Official Tequila Of The US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2023 in New York City.

Getty Images

Outside of tennis tournaments, polo sweaters are a stylish and comfortable compliment to any outfit, whether you choose to wear it with jeans or a skirt. The unique collar is often designed with buttons or zippers, meaning you can add more airflow in case it gets too warm, or close it up when the fall chill hits. 

Other stars are fans of this fall trend, too: Last year, Gigi Hadid wore the popular style with cargo pants, while Taylor Swift recently wore a short-sleeve version. If you’re looking for a new kind of silhouette to add to your collection of crew necks and cardigans, keep scrolling for polo sweaters inspired by celebs.

Polo Sweaters Inspired by Katie Holmes 

Zesica V-Neck Sweater

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Fall Lapel Collar V Neck Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Comfy Loose Casual Pullover Sweater Jumper Top

Amazon

If you loved the easy pullover style that Holmes wore, consider this similar option that’s just $30 at Amazon. The Zesica Sweater is made from a knit fabric and has a large V-neck collar that allows plenty of airflow, making it a top choice for between-season dressing. It has an oversized silhouette that’s relaxed, so you can dress it up with jeans or dress it down with sweatpants. And the long batwing sleeves add the perfect amount of detail. You can snag it in 15 colors, including pink, beige, brown, and more.

Lillusory Knitted Pullover Sweater

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's Snap-Buttons Foldover Collar Henley Knitted Pullover Sweater Tops

Amazon

You can also get a polo sweater in a button-up silhouette, like the Lillusory Knitted Pullover Sweater. The large tortoise shell buttons not only make a statement, but they also allow you to add a little extra warmth, depending on the weather. The sweater has a relaxed V-neck collar, comfy knitted fabric, and warm long sleeves. 

One five-star reviewer called it “soft and comfortable.” You can get it in sizes S through XL, as well as 17 colors for fall including apricot, black, gray, and purple.

Mincib Striped Polo Sweater

Amazon Mincib Women's Lightweight Striped Loose Sweater Polo V Neck Knitted Lapel Shirt Casual Color Block Top with Cream Background

Amazon

Stripes have been a popular choice among celebrities — Meghan Markle recently wore the pattern while on a dinner date with Prince Harry. You can combine two trends with the Mincib Striped Polo Sweater, which features black horizontal stripes. The casual sweater has an oversized V-neck collar and is machine-washable for an easy clean. Pair it with light wash jeans and white sneakers for an effortlessly stylish look.

Sweater weather is around the corner — if you’re looking for a new everyday option to add to your wardrobe, find more polo sweaters inspired by Holmes below.

Evaless 1/4 Zip Pullover Polo Sweater

Amazon EVALESS Sweaters for Women Waffle Kint Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Pullover Polo V Neck Sweater for Women

Amazon

CeCe Polo Sweater

Nordstrom CeCe Polo Sweater

Nordstrom

Banana Republic Johnny-Collar Sweater

Banana Republic Factory JOHNNY-COLLAR SWEATER

Banana Republic Factory

Old Navy Polo Sweater

Old Navy Polo Sweater for Women

Old Navy

J.Crew Factory Cotton-Blend Polo Sweater

J.Crew Cotton-blend polo sweater

J.Crew

Abercrombie Notch-Neck Sweater

Abercrombie & Fitch Notch-Neck Sweater

Abercrombie & Fitch

Gap 24/7 Split-Hem V-Neck Sweater

Gap 24/7 Split-Hem V-Neck Sweater

Gap

