Katie Holmes Steps Out in the Same $239 Dress Meghan Markle Wore for Her Birthday

The 'Dawson's Creek' star hit the streets of New York City in the striped dress, worn by the Duchess of Sussex earlier this month

Published on August 18, 2023 11:23AM EDT
Katie Holmes was seen trying to hide her face as she walked the streets of New York
Photo:

BACKGRID

Katie Holmes is fashion royalty.

The Dawson's Creek star, 44, took a leaf out of Meghan Markle’s style book, stepping out in a strapless dress the Duchess of Sussex wore earlier this month.

Holmes hit the streets of New York City in the statement piece, a black-and-white striped body-con dress from POSSE, on Monday.

While Meghan, 42, wore the dress for what appeared to be an early birthday dinner at Tre Lune — a celebrity-favorite spot in Montecito, California — the actress opted for a more dressed-down look for a day out in the city.

Katie Holmes was seen trying to hide her face as she walked the streets of New York

BACKGRID

The Pieces of April actress looked casually cool in the figure-hugging maxi dress, which she paired with an A.P.C. monogrammed black leather tote bag, cream-colored high-top Balenciaga sneakers and chunky black sunglasses.

For her Tre Lune date night with Prince Harry, Meghan wore the striped dress with black sandals, a wooden beaded clutch and a stack of chunky bracelets.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, her gold hoops and shoulders on full display in the strapless ensemble.

The Holmes- and Meghan-approved Theo Strapless Dress "has a strapless silhouette that's both elegant and timeless" and is "patterned with classic bone and black stripes and is designed for a close, figure-hugging fit," per POSSE’s website.

It retails for $239 and is currently available for preorder. After Meghan wore the dress earlier this month, it flew off the (virtual) shelves.

posse theo strapless dress

Posse

Holmes, known for her effortlessly chic, cool-girl looks, has previously chatted with PEOPLE about the challenges of developing personal style today.

“I think being so inundated with social media, you’re constantly being shown images of what other people have or what other people look like,” the actress said in a 2018 interview.

She continued: “It’s really, like, take time to develop different parts of yourself, and your style will come. Everything will come. It takes longer than you think. Just be good to yourself."

"Appreciate yourself instead of comparing yourself," she added.

More recently, the star reflected on one of her more controversial looks, her heavily criticized 2022 Jingle Ball look — a navy mini dress, light-wash jeans and black sneakers.

Despite the social media frenzy that followed her infamous red carpet look, Holmes’ reasoning behind the ensemble was simple — and practical.

“I knew I wanted to dance there 'cause I was going with my nephews. So, I threw my sneakers on and I thought I looked cool," the Begins star recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, adding that she “felt cool.”

She continued: “I felt great and then I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.’”

US actress Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night performance of "Like Water For Chocolate" at The Metropolitan Opera House on June 22, 2023 in New York City.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty 

The trendsetter went on to say that she does not let internet trolls, like those who hated on her Jingle Ball ‘fit, occupy any space in her mind.

“I don't think about it,” she told host Drew Barrymore. “I really don't. I like to go and have fun.”

