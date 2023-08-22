Katie Holmes Made Meghan Markle's Strapless Striped Dress Look Totally Different with a Simple Shoe Swap

Stripes strike again!



A few days ago, Katie Holmes was spotted in New York City wearing a striped strapless dress that just so happened to be the exact same style Meghan Markle wore not even a month ago. But while their outfits could have looked like a flashy uniform for actresses alike, they actually had completely different vibes — and that was because of their shoes.

To style the $239 Posse dress for a dinner date, Markle pulled her hair up and dressed it up with some sandals and a clutch. Holmes, on the other hand, followed the go-to outfit formula celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Jessica Alba lean on: She paired the dress with comfy sneakers, and in this case, cream Balenciaga ones. She also kept her hair down and added black sunglasses and an oversized bag to round out the look.

However you accessorize, you need the bare bones, a.k.a. a striped dress, to replicate their looks. We found similar options starting at $18, so keep scrolling to shop them now.

Striped Dresses Inspired by Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle

Venus Maxi Beach Cover-Up Dress, $40 (Save $9)

The Venus Maxi Beach Cover-Up Dress looks like the designer dress, and it can be worn to places other than just the pool. One shopper, who wears it for beach walks, brunches, and dinners, said, “The weight of this soft knit makes it flow when you walk, and it doesn't wrinkle when packed.”

It has a similar strapless neckline and chunky, spell-binding stripes, but ones that span both vertically and horizontally. On sale for $40, it comes in three colors and is available in sizes up to 3X.

Lulus Modern Classic Ivory and Black Striped Midi Sweater Dress, $58

If you’re thinking ahead, it may be smart to opt for a style that’s thicker, warmer, and more fit for fall, like this $58 one from Lulus. It’s made from stretchy sweater fabric and has a higher neckline that will keep you cozy. Plus, it’s semi-sleeveless, which is a major pro since your arms won’t overheat under your warm coats. Wear it with some low-top sneakers for an office-friendly getup, or slip on some sheer tights and some fancy mules for a nighttime meetup.

Hount Sleeveless Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets, $35 (Save 13%)

The Hount Sleeveless Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets is a customer-favorite pick that has 10,000+ perfect ratings. It’s “very flattering” and “worth the money,” according to shoppers. This discounted option is white with black stripes, but there is also a transposed version as well that’s still kindred with the stars’ choice.

To join Holmes and Markle, keep scrolling to shop more striped dresses, including fall-friendly options from Lulus, Amazon, and more.

Lulus Cozy Charisma Beige and Black Striped Sweater Knit Midi Dress, $58

J.Jill Wearever Mixed-Stripes Maxi Dress, $109

Boden Maxi Empire Kaftan Dress, $83 (Save $15)

Pnpednde V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress with Pockets, $18 (Save $2)

Marzxin Short Sleeve V-Neck Stripe Maxi Dress, Starting at $22

The Drop Gabriela High-Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress, $50

Boohoo Striped Bandeau Maxi Dress, $19 (Save $13)

