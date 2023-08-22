Lifestyle Fashion Katie Holmes Made Meghan Markle's Strapless Striped Dress Look Totally Different with a Simple Shoe Swap Holmes paired hers with sneakers for daytime By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 02:58PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Stripes strike again!A few days ago, Katie Holmes was spotted in New York City wearing a striped strapless dress that just so happened to be the exact same style Meghan Markle wore not even a month ago. But while their outfits could have looked like a flashy uniform for actresses alike, they actually had completely different vibes — and that was because of their shoes. To style the $239 Posse dress for a dinner date, Markle pulled her hair up and dressed it up with some sandals and a clutch. Holmes, on the other hand, followed the go-to outfit formula celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Jessica Alba lean on: She paired the dress with comfy sneakers, and in this case, cream Balenciaga ones. She also kept her hair down and added black sunglasses and an oversized bag to round out the look. However you accessorize, you need the bare bones, a.k.a. a striped dress, to replicate their looks. We found similar options starting at $18, so keep scrolling to shop them now. BACKGRID Striped Dresses Inspired by Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle Venus Maxi Beach Cover-Up Dress in Black & White, $39.99 (orig. $49); venus.com Lulus Modern Classic Ivory and Black Striped Midi Sweater Dress, $58; lulus.com Hount Sleeveless Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets in White, $34.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Lulus Cozy Charisma Beige and Black Striped Sweater Knit Midi Dress, $58; lulus.com J.Jill Wearever Mixed-Stripes Maxi Dress, $109; jjill.com Boden Maxi Empire Kaftan Dress in Blue and Ivory Stripe, $83.30 with code H3H1 (orig. $98); bodenusa.com and nordstrom.com Pnpednde V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress with Pockets, $17.99–$18.19 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Marzxin Short Sleeve V-Neck Stripe Maxi Dress in Black, $21.99–$24.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com The Drop Gabriela High-Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress in White/Black Stripe, $49.90; amazon.com Boohoo Striped Bandeau Maxi Dress, $19.20 (orig. $32); us.boohoo.com The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours Venus Maxi Beach Cover-Up Dress, $40 (Save $9) Venus Buy on Venus.com $49 $40 The Venus Maxi Beach Cover-Up Dress looks like the designer dress, and it can be worn to places other than just the pool. One shopper, who wears it for beach walks, brunches, and dinners, said, “The weight of this soft knit makes it flow when you walk, and it doesn't wrinkle when packed.” It has a similar strapless neckline and chunky, spell-binding stripes, but ones that span both vertically and horizontally. On sale for $40, it comes in three colors and is available in sizes up to 3X. Lulus Modern Classic Ivory and Black Striped Midi Sweater Dress, $58 Lulus Buy on Lulus $58 If you’re thinking ahead, it may be smart to opt for a style that’s thicker, warmer, and more fit for fall, like this $58 one from Lulus. It’s made from stretchy sweater fabric and has a higher neckline that will keep you cozy. Plus, it’s semi-sleeveless, which is a major pro since your arms won’t overheat under your warm coats. Wear it with some low-top sneakers for an office-friendly getup, or slip on some sheer tights and some fancy mules for a nighttime meetup. Hount Sleeveless Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets, $35 (Save 13%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $35 The Hount Sleeveless Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets is a customer-favorite pick that has 10,000+ perfect ratings. It’s “very flattering” and “worth the money,” according to shoppers. This discounted option is white with black stripes, but there is also a transposed version as well that’s still kindred with the stars’ choice. To join Holmes and Markle, keep scrolling to shop more striped dresses, including fall-friendly options from Lulus, Amazon, and more. Lulus Cozy Charisma Beige and Black Striped Sweater Knit Midi Dress, $58 Lulus Buy on Lulus $58 J.Jill Wearever Mixed-Stripes Maxi Dress, $109 J.Jill Buy on Jjill.com $109 Boden Maxi Empire Kaftan Dress, $83 (Save $15) Boden Buy on Bodenusa.com $98 $83 Pnpednde V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress with Pockets, $18 (Save $2) Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $18 Marzxin Short Sleeve V-Neck Stripe Maxi Dress, Starting at $22 Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 The Drop Gabriela High-Neck Cut-In A-Line Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress, $50 Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 Boohoo Striped Bandeau Maxi Dress, $19 (Save $13) Boohoo Buy on Boohoo.com $32 $19 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 