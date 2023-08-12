Katie Holmes' Gray Sweatpants Are a Crucial Part of Her Late Summer Uniform — and This Similar Pair Is Just $24

They have the same baggy silhouette, cinched ankles, and side pockets

By
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on August 12, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Katie Holmes is seen in NoHo on August 10, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Getty Images

When it comes to fall and winter, there’s one style of bottoms that everyone seems to live in: sweatpants. And Katie Holmes is already breaking out the cold weather staple as part of her late summer uniform.

The actress has worn the style twice this month, showing how to wear sweatpants while it’s still hot out — and she’s been styling them in the coolest ways. On August 5, Holmes wore her sweatpants tucked into white tube socks with black Adidas Sambas and a white T-shirt while walking in New York City. Five days later, she wore the pants again, this time with white Adidas sneakers and a gray tee with a colorful lightning bolt graphic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Katie Holmes is seen in NoHo on August 05, 2023 in New York City.; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Katie Holmes is seen in NoHo on August 10, 2023 in New York City.

Getty Images

If you’re looking to feel comfy but look as cool as Holmes, we found a pair of gray sweatpants that look nearly identical to the star’s — and they’re on sale right now. At Amazon, you can snag the Automet Baggy Sweatpants for just $24.

Automet Baggy Sweatpants

Amazon AUTOMET Womenâs Casual Baggy Fleece Sweatpants High Waisted Joggers Pants

Amazon

When it comes to sweatpants, there’s one feature that’s most important: comfort. Relaxed silhouettes provide plenty of room for you to move around with ease. And Holmes’ isn’t the only A-lister wearing voluminous pants — Jennifer Lopez recently wore baggy jeans in Paris.

The Automet Baggy Sweatpants have a baggy silhouette that cinches at the ankles to help lock in heat (and allow you to show off your sneakers). The pants are fleece-lined, making them extra toasty for the cooler months on the horizon.  

The sweatpants have a high waist that has elastic to help them stay on your hips, and they have two pockets, perfect for keeping your hands warm or storing small items.  

And over 1,400 shoppers have rated the style five-stars, with reviewers noting the sweatpants’ soft fabric, cozy feel, and durable construction. “They are great quality, nice and thick, and super soft,” one reviewer said, adding that they’ve ordered multiple pairs. “I love that they're loose fitting but flattering,” another person said. A third reviewer said that they “wear them every day.”

The sweatpants come in sizes XS–XL in 14 colors including green, blue, and white. You can never have too many pairs of sweatpants. If you’re wanting to look as stylish as Holmes — and feel comfortable while doing so — read on for more lookalike gray sweatpants available at Amazon.

HeSaYep High Waisted Sweatpants

Amazon PD HeSaYep Women's High Waisted Sweatpants

Amazon

SweatyRocks High Waist Sweatpants

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Elastic High Waist Sweatpants Workout Pocket Jogger Pants

Amazon

Willow Dance Women’s Cinch Sweatpants

Amazon Women's Cinch Bottom Sweatpants Pockets High Waist Sporty Gym Athletic Fit Jogger Pants Lounge Trousers

Amazon

Yovela High-Waisted Baggy Sweatpants

Amazon Yovela Womens High Waisted Baggy Sweatpants

Amazon

Gvraslvet Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

Amazon Gvraslvet Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women with Pockets

Amazon

Roanow Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This ‘Light, Compact, and Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum Is $80 Off at Amazon
Best New Cardigans, Sweaters, And Sweatshirts At Amazon Tout
The Best New Sweaters and Sweatshirts for Fall at Amazon Start at Just $10
clothes steamer tout
The Most Popular Clothes Steamer on Amazon Is on Sale for Just $25 Right Now
