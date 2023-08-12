Katie Holmes' Gray Sweatpants Are a Crucial Part of Her Late Summer Uniform — and This Similar Pair Is Just $24

When it comes to fall and winter, there’s one style of bottoms that everyone seems to live in: sweatpants. And Katie Holmes is already breaking out the cold weather staple as part of her late summer uniform.

The actress has worn the style twice this month, showing how to wear sweatpants while it’s still hot out — and she’s been styling them in the coolest ways. On August 5, Holmes wore her sweatpants tucked into white tube socks with black Adidas Sambas and a white T-shirt while walking in New York City. Five days later, she wore the pants again, this time with white Adidas sneakers and a gray tee with a colorful lightning bolt graphic.

If you’re looking to feel comfy but look as cool as Holmes, we found a pair of gray sweatpants that look nearly identical to the star’s — and they’re on sale right now. At Amazon, you can snag the Automet Baggy Sweatpants for just $24.

When it comes to sweatpants, there’s one feature that’s most important: comfort. Relaxed silhouettes provide plenty of room for you to move around with ease. And Holmes’ isn’t the only A-lister wearing voluminous pants — Jennifer Lopez recently wore baggy jeans in Paris.

The Automet Baggy Sweatpants have a baggy silhouette that cinches at the ankles to help lock in heat (and allow you to show off your sneakers). The pants are fleece-lined, making them extra toasty for the cooler months on the horizon.

The sweatpants have a high waist that has elastic to help them stay on your hips, and they have two pockets, perfect for keeping your hands warm or storing small items.

And over 1,400 shoppers have rated the style five-stars, with reviewers noting the sweatpants’ soft fabric, cozy feel, and durable construction. “They are great quality, nice and thick, and super soft,” one reviewer said, adding that they’ve ordered multiple pairs. “I love that they're loose fitting but flattering,” another person said. A third reviewer said that they “wear them every day.”

The sweatpants come in sizes XS–XL in 14 colors including green, blue, and white. You can never have too many pairs of sweatpants. If you’re wanting to look as stylish as Holmes — and feel comfortable while doing so — read on for more lookalike gray sweatpants available at Amazon.

