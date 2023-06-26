Lifestyle Fashion Katie Holmes' Summer Dress Features the Print Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of — Get the Look for Under $35 This nearly identical dress has hundreds of Amazon five-star ratings By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Instagram Website Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 26, 2023 10:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: The Image Direct / People / Madison Woiten It’s impossible to think of your summertime wardrobe without thinking of the quintessential floral maxi dress. Just take a cue from Katie Holmes, who opted for the flowy silhouette during a recent stroll around New York City. For the outing the Dawson’s Creek alum styled her black floral number with platform purple sandals, dainty gold necklaces, a tan tote bag, and oversized cat-eye sunglasses. The Image Direct Holmes isn’t the only one jumping on the feminine trend: Tons of celebrities have been wearing floral dresses and maxi dresses nonstop. Chrissy Teigen recently wore an off-the-shoulder floral puff sleeve midi and Reese Witherspoon stunned in a pink and red floral sundress. It’s safe to say the floral maxi is here to stay. The must-have seasonal staple will never go out of style, and you’ll want to have a few ready to go for warmer weather. You can get Holmes’ street style with this strikingly similar floral dress from Amazon that’s under $40 now thanks to an additional coupon. Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress in Floral Black, $34.99–$39.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling Like Holmes’ dress, the BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress has delicate spaghetti straps, a universally flattering tiered design, and that coveted maxi length. The dainty floral pattern even looks nearly identical to hers — essentially, it ticks all the boxes. The dress comes in six colors, including a sunshine yellow floral and a few polka-dot options, so you can copy Holmes or try something a little different. The maxi dress has more than 1,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it’s “lightweight” and “very flattering.” One reviewer called it the “perfect casual dress for summer,” and explained how it’s not see-through, fitted at the top, flowy at the bottom, and has easy adjustable straps. Another shopper said it’s a “flattering and feminine” dress that “you can wear it with flip-flops, and it's perfect for casual wear, or [dressed up] with heels.” One thing’s for sure: Floral dresses are sure to be a staple in your summer wardrobe, so add this on-sale option to your cart now. Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress in Floral Dark Blue, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress in Floral Yellow, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Pill Pockets Make It a Breeze to Give Dogs Medication — and They're Just $9 a Bag 10 Stylish and Flattering Swimsuit Cover-Ups You Can Wear On and Off the Beach — All on Sale Now Amazon Shoppers Are Beating the Heat with These Popular Cooling Bed Sheets — and They’re Up to 72% Off