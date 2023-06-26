Katie Holmes' Summer Dress Features the Print Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of — Get the Look for Under $35

This nearly identical dress has hundreds of Amazon five-star ratings

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 10:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie Holmes Black Floral Dress Tout
Photo:

The Image Direct / People / Madison Woiten

It’s impossible to think of your summertime wardrobe without thinking of the quintessential floral maxi dress

Just take a cue from Katie Holmes, who opted for the flowy silhouette during a recent stroll around New York City. For the outing the Dawson’s Creek alum styled her black floral number with platform purple sandals, dainty gold necklaces, a tan tote bag, and oversized cat-eye sunglasses. 

06/19/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes looks summertime chic while stepping out with a friend in New York City. The American actress wore a floral print dress, and purple sandals.

The Image Direct

Holmes isn’t the only one jumping on the feminine trend: Tons of celebrities have been wearing floral dresses and maxi dresses nonstop. Chrissy Teigen recently wore an off-the-shoulder floral puff sleeve midi and Reese Witherspoon stunned in a pink and red floral sundress. It’s safe to say the floral maxi is here to stay. 

The must-have seasonal staple will never go out of style, and you’ll want to have a few ready to go for warmer weather. You can get Holmes’ street style with this strikingly similar floral dress from Amazon that’s under $40 now thanks to an additional coupon. 

Amazon BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Spaghetti Strap V Neck Dress Black

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress in Floral Black, $34.99–$39.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Like Holmes’ dress, the BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress has delicate spaghetti straps, a universally flattering tiered design, and that coveted maxi length. The dainty floral pattern even looks nearly identical to hers — essentially, it ticks all the boxes. 

The dress comes in six colors, including a sunshine yellow floral and a few polka-dot options, so you can copy Holmes or try something a little different. The maxi dress has more than 1,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it’s “lightweight” and “very flattering.” 

One reviewer called it the “perfect casual dress for summer,” and explained how it’s not see-through, fitted at the top, flowy at the bottom, and has easy adjustable straps. Another shopper said it’s a “flattering and feminine” dress that “you can wear it with flip-flops, and it's perfect for casual wear, or [dressed up] with heels.” 

One thing’s for sure: Floral dresses are sure to be a staple in your summer wardrobe, so add this on-sale option to your cart now. 

Amazon BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Spaghetti Strap V Neck Dress Dark Blue

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress in Floral Dark Blue, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Amazon BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Spaghetti Strap V Neck Dress Yellow

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress in Floral Yellow, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

I Buy These Genius Pill Pockets on Repeat to Give My Dog His Daily Medicine Without Fail â and They're on Sale Tout
These Pill Pockets Make It a Breeze to Give Dogs Medication — and They're Just $9 a Bag
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuit Cover-Ups Tout
10 Stylish and Flattering Swimsuit Cover-Ups You Can Wear On and Off the Beach — All on Sale Now
Deal Roundup: Cooling Sheets
Amazon Shoppers Are Beating the Heat with These Popular Cooling Bed Sheets — and They’re Up to 72% Off
Related Articles
Kristin Davis in New York City Tout
Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuit Cover-Ups Tout
10 Stylish and Flattering Swimsuit Cover-Ups You Can Wear On and Off the Beach — All on Sale Now
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: One-Piece Swimsuits Tout
Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits, and These Are the 11 Best
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's White Tunic Dress Costs $395, but You Can Get Similar Breezy Styles Starting at Just $26
Katie Holmes Flats Tout
Katie Holmes’ Black Flats Remind Us of This $30 Amazon Pair That Shoppers Say Feel Like ‘Wearing Slippers’
Katie Holmes; Gwyneth Paltrow; Sandra Bullock; Jennifer Lawrence
Sandra Bullock and Katie Holmes Are Beating the Heat in This Alternative to Shorts — Shop the Trend Starting at $20
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Went Shopping in the Sneaker Style Hollywood Constantly Wears — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $36
Amazon Prime Day Announcement
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Around the Corner! Official Dates, Details, and 40 Early Deals to Shop Now
Katie Holmes BaubleBar Necklace Tout
Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Necklace Has Sold Out 5 Times, but It’s Finally Back — and on Sale for 48 Hours Only
Amazon Prime Day Announcement

Prime Day 2023 LIVE: The 91 Best Early Deals to Shop Now
Spanx Summer Sale Tout
Spanx’s New Sale Has Flattering Wide-Leg Pants, Breezy Shorts, and More Summer Styles for Up to 60% Off
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
10 Cute and Comfy Shoes You'll Wear All Summer, from Birkenstock Sandals to Veja Sneakers
One-Off Deal: Dearfoam Slippers tout
This Oprah-Loved Shoe Brand Just Put a 'Perfect Summer Slipper' on Sale for 50% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: Reebok Sneakers Tout
Reebok Sneakers That 'Feel Like Walking on Clouds' Are Just $37 at Amazon Today
Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night
Katie Holmes Steps Out in Skin-Baring Knit Dress for Mother-Daughter Date at the Ballet
PSW_Spring23_LHO natalie portman
Star-Inspired Summer Style on a Budget