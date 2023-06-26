Katie Holmes' Summer Dress Features the Print Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of — Get the Look for Under $35

It’s impossible to think of your summertime wardrobe without thinking of the quintessential floral maxi dress.

Just take a cue from Katie Holmes, who opted for the flowy silhouette during a recent stroll around New York City. For the outing the Dawson’s Creek alum styled her black floral number with platform purple sandals, dainty gold necklaces, a tan tote bag, and oversized cat-eye sunglasses.

Holmes isn’t the only one jumping on the feminine trend: Tons of celebrities have been wearing floral dresses and maxi dresses nonstop. Chrissy Teigen recently wore an off-the-shoulder floral puff sleeve midi and Reese Witherspoon stunned in a pink and red floral sundress. It’s safe to say the floral maxi is here to stay.

The must-have seasonal staple will never go out of style, and you’ll want to have a few ready to go for warmer weather. You can get Holmes’ street style with this strikingly similar floral dress from Amazon that’s under $40 now thanks to an additional coupon.

Buy It! BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress in Floral Black, $34.99–$39.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Like Holmes’ dress, the BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress has delicate spaghetti straps, a universally flattering tiered design, and that coveted maxi length. The dainty floral pattern even looks nearly identical to hers — essentially, it ticks all the boxes.

The dress comes in six colors, including a sunshine yellow floral and a few polka-dot options, so you can copy Holmes or try something a little different. The maxi dress has more than 1,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it’s “lightweight” and “very flattering.”

One reviewer called it the “perfect casual dress for summer,” and explained how it’s not see-through, fitted at the top, flowy at the bottom, and has easy adjustable straps. Another shopper said it’s a “flattering and feminine” dress that “you can wear it with flip-flops, and it's perfect for casual wear, or [dressed up] with heels.”

One thing’s for sure: Floral dresses are sure to be a staple in your summer wardrobe, so add this on-sale option to your cart now.

Buy It! BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress in Floral Dark Blue, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Buy It! BTFBM Button-Down Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress in Floral Yellow, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

