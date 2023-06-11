Katie Holmes Just Showed Us the Breeziest Way to Wear Denim for Summer — Shop the Look Starting at $28

We found similar jean skirts at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Published on June 11, 2023

Katie Holmes walking on the street in Soho, New York
Photo:

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Denim is a year-round staple. While you might love the look and feel of your flattering wide-leg jeans, they can definitely feel hot in the summer months. But Katie Holmes just showed us the best way to wear the staple fabric this season: in skirt form!

The actress was recently spotted strolling through New York City wearing a lightweight blouse, comfy clogs, and a blue denim skirt. She completed the look with cool shades and a shoulder bag.

Katie Holmes walking on the street in Soho, New York

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Holmes has been a fan of skirts recently, tapping into a flowy white version last month. And now she’s bringing denim skirts into the new season. Denim skirts are much more breathable than jeans thanks to their short silhouette, so they will keep you cool whether you wear them out to brunch, while running errands, or for date night. 

If you’re looking to wear denim this season, read on for skirts from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom starting at just $28.

Jean Skirts Inspired by Katie Holmes

If you loved the classic look of Holmes’ skirt, consider this budget-friendly lookalike at Amazon. The Rekucci Jean Skirt comes in a dark blue that matches Holmes’ recent look. Its midi length falls just at the knees, offering optimal coverage for the summer while still letting your shins and ankles breathe. It also comes in an easy pull-on style, is machine-washable, and has five pockets. You can get it in eight colors, including dark blue, light wash, and white.

Amazon Rekucci Jeans Women's Ease into Comfort Pull-On Stretch Denim Skirt

Amazon

Buy It! Rekucci Jean Pull-On Skirt, $49.99; amazon.com

You could even go for a longer silhouette with the Viatabuna Denim Maxi Skirt. Holmes recently wore a white maxi skirt, and this design is versatile enough to bring your outfit from day into night. This denim version is made of a lightweight cotton and polyester blend, and it has a distressed hem for a more casual appearance. You can choose from 45 gorgeous colors, including denim blues, pinks, and white in different lengths and styles.

Amazon Viatabuna Long Denim Skirts for Women

Amazon

Buy It! Viatabuna Denim Maxi Skirt, $35.99; amazon.com

White is the unofficial color of summer, and you can wear the staple hue in denim form with the River Island Carpenter Denim Skirt. The maxi skirt offers great coverage and comes with a side slit to let more air flow through. While denim skirts can be stiff, the slit also adds some flowy elements to the design, so the skirt moves with you. The utility-inspired skirt features contrast top-stitching and a hammer loop for a unique twist on the classic denim style. Plus, the crisp white color will go with almost anything in your wardrobe.

Nordstrom River Island Carpenter Denim Skirt

Nordstrom

Buy It! River Island Carpenter Denim Skirt, $72; nordstrom.com

Skirts are a breathable way to wear denim this summer. If you’re looking for a new denim skirt to wear with multiple tops in your closet, read on to add more styles to your cart.

Amazon MsavigVice Denim Skirts for Women

Amazon

Buy It! MsavigVice Denim Skirt, $31.99; amazon.com

Amazon Aware Women's A-Line Denim Skirt

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Aware A-Line Denim Skirt, $27.92–$29.67 (orig. $34.90); amazon.com

Amazon Chouyatou Women's Casual Stretch Waist Washed Denim A-line Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Buy It! Chouyatou Denim A-Line Maxi Skirt, $27.90–$28.90; amazon.com

Nordstrom Nydj Hollywood High Waist Denim Skirt

Nordstrom

Buy It! NYDJ Hollywood High-Waist Denim Skirt, $99; nordstrom.com

Madewell Denim Maxi Skirt

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Denim Maxi Skirt in Merrimon Wash, $98; madewell.com

