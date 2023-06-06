Lifestyle Fashion Katie Holmes Is Wearing This Comfy, Breezy Pant Style Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and You Should Too Scoop up cropped white pants for as little as $28 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 6, 2023 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: The Image Direct Katie Holmes is honing in on her summer style — and it includes a pant style that has a resurgence nearly every summer. The Dawson’s Creek actress wore a pair of cropped breathable pants paired with a cream sweater, which she accessorized with some black loafers, sunglasses, and an off-white bag. Her pants looked flowy, lightweight, and similar to a style we’ve seen Jennifer Lawrence wear more than once in recent weeks, making us think they’re perfect for the hottest days of summer. The Image Direct The silhouette also appears to be a reach-for style for the star, as she recently wore a similar pair of wide-leg pants, only longer and more billowy, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Celebrities like Sandra Bullock and, of course, J.Law have already worn the anti-skinny style this year, while others, like Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ashley Olsen, have also worn them in previous summers. White Cropped Pants Inspired by Katie Holmes Ecupper Elastic Waist Cotton Cropped Wide-Leg Pants, $27.98; amazon.com Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pant, $33.60 at checkout (orig. $70); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com J.Jill Linen Relaxed Crops, $89; jjill.com Halogen Pleated Crop Wide-Leg Trousers, $89; nordstrom.com DKNY Pull-On Drawstring Crop Linen Pants, $79; nordstrom.com Lands' End Sport Knit High-Rise Pull-On Capri Pants, $41.96 (orig. $44.95); amazon.com Quince Organic Stretch Cotton Twill Wide-Leg Crop Pant, $49.90 (orig. $98); quince.com XCVI Fleece Scoti Crop Pant in White, $29.99 (orig. $68); gilt.com Taylor Swift's $746 Matching Top and Skirt Look So Similar to This $40 Amazon Set We don’t know where Holmes picked up her pair or the material they’re made from, but the relaxed-but-not-messy wrinkles lead us to think they’re probably linen or cotton. Regardless, it’s a style everyone should own, and the Ecupper elastic waist cotton cropped wide-leg pants fit the bill. This pair is crafted from cotton and looks even breezier than Holmes’ pants. With over 5,100 perfect ratings and costing under $30, it’s not hard to see why many shoppers describe them as “perfect.” But note, according to Amazon, they tend to run small. Amazon Buy It! Ecupper Elastic Waist Cotton Cropped Wide-Leg Pants in Creamy White, $27.98; amazon.com Holmes’ pants were a bit on the sleeker side, but wide-leg styles are clearly trendy (ahem, Anne Hathaway and Kate Middleton). The Linen-Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pants from Banana Republic Factory feature pleats and a high-rise waist, plus there’s no zipper to fuss with, which makes for an easy post-beach style. One shopper even said that they “love” these double-discounted pants, adding, “They fit perfectly and the quality is outstanding. I liked them so much, I immediately ordered a pair in another color.” Banana Republic Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pant in White, $33.60 at checkout (orig. $70); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com The most similar in silhouette, this 100 percent linen pair from J.Jill comes in regular, tall, and petite sizes, as well as navy, gray, and a unique green color. And while stating the obvious might seem repetitive, we have to say it: White matches pretty much everything, and Holmes even proved you can throw off-white into the equation, too. J.Jill Buy It! J.Jill Linen Relaxed Crops in White, $89; jjill.com We also found this shorter pair if you want your legs to be as fabric-free as possible, along with a stretchy cotton pair if you prefer something that’s a smidge thicker. Katie Holmes is packing up her cozy clothes and officially picking up more airy styles — you can, too. Keep scrolling to shop more lightweight cropped pants under $95 at Nordstrom, Amazon, and more. Nordstrom Buy It! Halogen Pleated Crop Wide-Leg Trousers in Bright White, $89; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! DKNY Pull-On Drawstring Crop Linen Pants in White, $79; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Lands' End Sport Knit High-Rise Pull-On Capri Pants in White, $41.96 (orig. $44.95); amazon.com Quince Buy It! Quince Organic Stretch Cotton Twill Wide-Leg Crop Pant in Ivory, $49.90 (orig. $98); quince.com Gilt Buy It! XCVI Fleece Scoti Crop Pant in White, $29.99 (orig. $68); gilt.com 