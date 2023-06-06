Katie Holmes Is Wearing This Comfy, Breezy Pant Style Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and You Should Too

Scoop up cropped white pants for as little as $28

By
Published on June 6, 2023 09:00 PM

Katie Holmes is spotted stepping out in New York City. The 44 year old American actress looked fashionable in a beige sweater paired with off white trousers and black loafers.
Katie Holmes is honing in on her summer style — and it includes a pant style that has a resurgence nearly every summer. 

The Dawson’s Creek actress wore a pair of cropped breathable pants paired with a cream sweater, which she accessorized with some black loafers, sunglasses, and an off-white bag. Her pants looked flowy, lightweight, and similar to a style we’ve seen Jennifer Lawrence wear more than once in recent weeks, making us think they’re perfect for the hottest days of summer. 

The silhouette also appears to be a reach-for style for the star, as she recently wore a similar pair of wide-leg pants, only longer and more billowy, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Celebrities like Sandra Bullock and, of course, J.Law have already worn the anti-skinny style this year, while others, like Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ashley Olsen, have also worn them in previous summers. 

White Cropped Pants Inspired by Katie Holmes 

We don’t know where Holmes picked up her pair or the material they’re made from, but the relaxed-but-not-messy wrinkles lead us to think they’re probably linen or cotton. Regardless, it’s a style everyone should own, and the Ecupper elastic waist cotton cropped wide-leg pants fit the bill. 

This pair is crafted from cotton and looks even breezier than Holmes’ pants. With over 5,100 perfect ratings and costing under $30, it’s not hard to see why many shoppers describe them as “perfect.” But note, according to Amazon, they tend to run small.

Amazon ECUPPER Womens Casual Loose Elastic

Amazon

Buy It! Ecupper Elastic Waist Cotton Cropped Wide-Leg Pants in Creamy White, $27.98; amazon.com

Holmes’ pants were a bit on the sleeker side, but wide-leg styles are clearly trendy (ahem, Anne Hathaway and Kate Middleton). The Linen-Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pants from Banana Republic Factory feature pleats and a high-rise waist, plus there’s no zipper to fuss with, which makes for an easy post-beach style. 

One shopper even said that they “love” these double-discounted pants, adding, “They fit perfectly and the quality is outstanding. I liked them so much, I immediately ordered a pair in another color.”

Banana Republic LINEN-BLEND CROPPED WIDE-LEG PANT

Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pant in White, $33.60 at checkout (orig. $70); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

The most similar in silhouette, this 100 percent linen pair from J.Jill comes in regular, tall, and petite sizes, as well as navy, gray, and a unique green color. And while stating the obvious might seem repetitive, we have to say it: White matches pretty much everything, and Holmes even proved you can throw off-white into the equation, too. 

J.Jill Linen Relaxed Crops

J.Jill 

Buy It! J.Jill Linen Relaxed Crops in White, $89; jjill.com

We also found this shorter pair if you want your legs to be as fabric-free as possible, along with a stretchy cotton pair if you prefer something that’s a smidge thicker. Katie Holmes is packing up her cozy clothes and officially picking up more airy styles — you can, too.  

Keep scrolling to shop more lightweight cropped pants under $95 at Nordstrom, Amazon, and more. 

Nordstrom HALOGEN Pleated Crop Wide Leg Trousers

Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Pleated Crop Wide-Leg Trousers in Bright White, $89; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom DKNY Pull-On Drawstring Crop Linen Pants

Nordstrom

Buy It! DKNY Pull-On Drawstring Crop Linen Pants in White, $79; nordstrom.com

Amazon Lands' End Women's Sport Knit High Rise Elastic Waist Pull On Capri Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Lands' End Sport Knit High-Rise Pull-On Capri Pants in White, $41.96 (orig. $44.95); amazon.com

Quince Organic Stretch Cotton Twill Wide-Leg Crop Pant

Quince

Buy It! Quince Organic Stretch Cotton Twill Wide-Leg Crop Pant in Ivory, $49.90 (orig. $98); quince.com

Gilt XCVI Fleece Scoti Crop Pant

Gilt

Buy It! XCVI Fleece Scoti Crop Pant in White, $29.99 (orig. $68); gilt.com

