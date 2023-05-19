Katie Holmes Took a Stroll in $575 Sandals — but This $80 Pair from the Same Brand Looks So Similar

It looks like Katie Holmes has a new uniform.

Last week, the actress was spotted twice on the streets of New York City in variations on a theme: an oversized, hip-length sweater over a white maxi skirt with a leather bag and easy, walkable shoes. On Tuesday, she sported a pair of chunky sandals from the just-released Chloé x Teva collaboration.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Despite the $575 price tag, the style quickly sold out and is no longer available. But you can get the same silhouette from Teva’s main line for a lot less. The Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal is $80, a steal in comparison. It has the same platform sole and adjustable nylon upper as Holmes’ sandals, albeit without the Chloé branding.

Amazon

Buy It! Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal in Moonstruck, $80; amazon.com

The sandal is a versatile style with a sporty feel and enough support for active days, ideal for walking around town or on a sightseeing vacation. It comes in seven colors including black, olive, brown, and two styles with printed straps. And, unlike Holmes’ sold-out pair, they’re widely available at Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom, and DSW.

One reviewer, who said they’ve “always loved Teva's comfortable sole,” wrote, “The Ampsoles take Teva to a whole new level in comfort. If you're looking for an all-day walking or light hiking sandal, these are going to be your new go-to.”

Many shoppers bought the sandal for vacation and were not disappointed. A person who said they wore the shoes for 20 days straight on a backpacking trip wrote, “They've held up through hiking, water, and day-to-day travel,” and added that their friends were “very jealous they don't have these shoes.” Another person who bought them for travel shared, “They are super light and comfortable and I wore them almost every single day, just for walking around and hiking.” They added that the shoes “feel like walking on clouds.”

With reviews like this on top of Holmes’ backing, the Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal may become the sandal of the summer. Keep scrolling to pick up a pair while you can.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal in Black, $80; nordstrom.com

Zappos

Buy It! Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal in Balance Black, $80; zappos.com

DSW

Buy It! Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal in Taupe, $80; dsw.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.