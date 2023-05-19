Shopping Katie Holmes Took a Stroll in $575 Sandals — but This $80 Pair from the Same Brand Looks So Similar Shoppers call them “a whole new level in comfort” By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 19, 2023 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com It looks like Katie Holmes has a new uniform. Last week, the actress was spotted twice on the streets of New York City in variations on a theme: an oversized, hip-length sweater over a white maxi skirt with a leather bag and easy, walkable shoes. On Tuesday, she sported a pair of chunky sandals from the just-released Chloé x Teva collaboration. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Despite the $575 price tag, the style quickly sold out and is no longer available. But you can get the same silhouette from Teva’s main line for a lot less. The Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal is $80, a steal in comparison. It has the same platform sole and adjustable nylon upper as Holmes’ sandals, albeit without the Chloé branding. Amazon Buy It! Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal in Moonstruck, $80; amazon.com Minka Kelly's Spring-Perfect Outfit Includes These Comfy Sandals We Turn to Every Summer The sandal is a versatile style with a sporty feel and enough support for active days, ideal for walking around town or on a sightseeing vacation. It comes in seven colors including black, olive, brown, and two styles with printed straps. And, unlike Holmes’ sold-out pair, they’re widely available at Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom, and DSW. One reviewer, who said they’ve “always loved Teva's comfortable sole,” wrote, “The Ampsoles take Teva to a whole new level in comfort. If you're looking for an all-day walking or light hiking sandal, these are going to be your new go-to.” Many shoppers bought the sandal for vacation and were not disappointed. A person who said they wore the shoes for 20 days straight on a backpacking trip wrote, “They've held up through hiking, water, and day-to-day travel,” and added that their friends were “very jealous they don't have these shoes.” Another person who bought them for travel shared, “They are super light and comfortable and I wore them almost every single day, just for walking around and hiking.” They added that the shoes “feel like walking on clouds.” With reviews like this on top of Holmes’ backing, the Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal may become the sandal of the summer. Keep scrolling to pick up a pair while you can. Nordstrom Buy It! Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal in Black, $80; nordstrom.com Zappos Buy It! Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal in Balance Black, $80; zappos.com DSW Buy It! Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandal in Taupe, $80; dsw.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Latest Hulu Deal Lets You Subscribe for Just $2 a Month — That's 74% Off Jennifer Coolidge Says This Now-Ubiquitous Skincare Wand Makes You Glow Like You 'Rolled Around on the Moon' Hollywood's Favorite Skincare Wand Just Got an Upgrade That Makes It Even More Powerful and User-Friendly