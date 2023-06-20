Katie Holmes’ Black Flats Remind Us of This $30 Amazon Pair That Shoppers Say Feel Like ‘Wearing Slippers’

They’re on sale right now

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity.
Published on June 20, 2023

Sneakers and sandals usually come to mind when we think of summer footwear, but Katie Holmes is going in a different direction with a good ol’ pair of little black flats. 

Earlier this month, the First Daughter actress was spotted wearing the classic shoe at Chanel’s Through Her Lens luncheon and on the streets of New York City, so it’s only natural she’d want a pair of shoes that she could walk and mingle in. She opted for a pair of black shoes with a preppy quilted pattern, which were styled to a T for the event. 

As for the ‘fit itself, she wore a black cardigan, a white shirt, some fun denim jeans (another Holmes staple as of late), and one long dangly earring. But, by far, the shoes were the one thing we immediately wanted to snap up for ourselves — and we found a similar pair that’s on sale at Amazon

Katie Holmes Flats

Getty Images

We don’t know where Holmes picked up her flats, but given the fact that she was going to a Chanel event and her jeans and earring appear to have its logo, we’re betting that they’re from the brand, or, at least, are on the pricier side. But the Ollio Slip-On Pointed Toe Flats are only $30, have over 1,800 five-star ratings, and are “the perfect black flat,” according to one shopper

The silhouette is similar to the stars with its distinctive “V” cut-outs and its pointed toe shape. It’s hard to tell what Holmes’ flats are made out of, but these faux suede shoes will add style and timelessness to any ensemble. You can wear black flats in a variety of ways, including with overalls and a baseball cap, breezy, cropped pants, or a maxi skirt.

Amazon Ollio Women's Shoes Faux Suede Slip On Flats

Amazon

Buy It! Ollio Faux Suede Slip-On Pointed Toe Flat in Black, $29.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

The shoes have a small quarter-inch heel and a rubber sole that’s perfect for everyday wear, and they’re available in sizes 6 to 11, along with half sizes, and in a variety of colors like blue, blush, and mustard. 

Sadly, the shoes don’t have the quilted texture that we see on Holmes’ pair, but for the level of comfort they offer, we’ll gladly make the swap. One shopper with “narrow heels, bunions, and a high instep” said that they’re “as comfortable as wearing slippers, but more stylish.” 

“You know when you buy a pair of flats and they are a little tight, and end up hurting your pinky toe area... well these don’t,” another customer said. “I can wear them all day and my feet don’t hurt.”

Katie’s shoes might be flat, but their style certainly isn’t — and everyone needs a similar pair this summer. Head to Amazon to shop the Ollio Slip-On Pointed Toe Flats while they’re on sale. 

Amazon Ollio Women's Shoes Faux Suede Slip On Flats

Amazon

Buy It! Ollio Faux Suede Slip-On Pointed Toe Flat in Beige, $29.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Amazon Ollio Women's Shoes Faux Suede Slip On Flats

Amazon

Buy It! Ollio Faux Suede Slip-On Pointed Toe Flat in Blush, $29.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Amazon Ollio Women's Shoes Faux Suede Slip On Flats

Amazon

Buy It! Ollio Faux Suede Slip-On Pointed Toe Flat in Navy, $29.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Amazon Ollio Women's Shoes Faux Suede Slip On Flats

Amazon

Buy It! Ollio Faux Suede Slip-On Pointed Toe Flat in Grayish Blue, $29.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

