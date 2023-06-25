Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Necklace Has Sold Out 5 Times, but It’s Finally Back — and on Sale for 48 Hours Only

Use our exclusive promo code to get 25 percent off the layerable gold necklace

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 04:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie Holmes BaubleBar Necklace Tout
Photo:

Michael Simon / Startraksphoto.com / People / Madison Woiten

When a celebrity wears BaubleBar jewelry, it’s a safe bet to guess it might sell out. Julia Roberts made the Alidia Ring fly off the virtual shelves, Jennifer Aniston pointed shoppers toward the Maro Ring Set, and Katie Holmes’ necklace is now wildly popular.

In September, Holmes layered not one, but four BaubleBar necklaces together, accessorizing a casual outfit of blue jeans, a white tank top, and a button-down shirt. The Alone Together actress’s necklace stack was the eye-catching accent her low-key look needed, but one necklace in particular caught shoppers’ attention: the BaubleBar 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace in Astro

This gold coin necklace has sold out five times and racked up a waitlist of 2,500 customers dying to get their hands on it, according to the brand. But today, this best-selling BaubleBar necklace is back in stock and on sale, just for you. Simply use our exclusive promo code PEOPLE25 to get 25 percent off of Holmes’ necklace before it’s gone again. This offer ends on Tuesday, so there’s no time to waste.

Baublebar 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace in Astro, $96 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $128); baublebar.com

With a reversible coin pendant that has an astrological chart showing all the zodiac signs in gold and blue, the BaubleBar Medallion Necklace is two pieces for the price of one. The sleek gold box chain falls on the breastbone, and the double-sided design allows you to change it up depending on your outfit.

Holmes’ other three necklaces aren’t currently on sale, but they’re all still in stock. The Mini Gia Necklace is a sleek snake chain that you’ll layer on repeat or wear solo day-to-day, while the Mini Hera Necklace is a classic chain link necklace everyone needs in their jewelry box. Finally, the Lane Necklace is a dainty chain with delicate cubic zirconia drops for a touch of sparkle.

Shop Holmes’ BaubleBar necklaces before this exclusive sale ends. Plus, score custom BaubleBar phone cases for just $50 with code PARTY, the brand’s best offer ever.

Baublebar Lane 18K Gold Necklace

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Lane 18K Gold Necklace, $88; baublebar.com

Baublebar Mini Gia Necklace

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Gia Necklace, $88; baublebar.com

Baublebar Mini Hera Necklace

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace, $88; baublebar.com

