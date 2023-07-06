Katie Cassidy on the One Thing About Leading Man–Turned–Real-Life Love Stephen Huszar That Captured Her Heart

"We started bonding over spirituality and I started to get to know the real Stephen," the 'A Royal Christmas Crush' star shared

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 07:30PM EDT
Stephen Huszar, Katie Cassidy
Stephen Huszar, Katie Cassidy. Photo:

Katie Cassidy

Kate Cassidy is recalling how she fell for her A Royal Christmas Crush costar Stephen Huszar.

The Arrow alum, 36, revealed the relationship turned romantic after the pair shared a meal together during the second week of filming the upcoming Hallmark film. 

"I think we went for lunch or something, and I noticed his crystals,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I love crystals. And we started bonding over spirituality and I started to get to know the real Stephen and I was very smitten."

"How could you not be with a s--- eating grin looking at this horrible-looking person and this jawline?" she teased.

Stephen Huszar, Katie Cassidy
Stephen Huszar, Katie Cassidy.

Katie Cassidy

The couple recalled to ET that they found common ground shortly after they first met.

"I'm very open. When we first met, he didn't know who I was,” she explained. “I didn't know who he was. It was all very genuine and real and we took each other at face value. This may sound a little cheesy, but when you know, you know. Or it's meant to be. It's the universe. And timing is everything."

"It's just getting to know someone and seeing that, well, there is a lot of commonality there and there's a lot of respect there,” Huszar added. “In many ways, not just our art form but other things in our lives. So that made it very interesting and different."

Cassidy noted that she and Huszar “work really well together,” adding, “And we've realized we work really well together. We travel really well together. We have so much in common. It's nice to also be friends with someone first, but then have it evolve into this beautiful [relationship]."

A Royal Christmas Crush Stephen Huszar, Katie Cassidy
Hallmark Media/Courtesy of Johnson Production Group.

The pair also looked back at the moment they knew their relationship had changed while on set of A Royal Christmas Crush, in which Cassidy's character Ava "accepts the opportunity of a lifetime" to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, which "leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance" with a prince (played by Huszar), according to the network.

"And it just happened," she shared. "I don't know, it just happened. But I think we had the same moment when we both realized we actually had chemistry."

Huszar recalled how the realization happened while filming one scene in the upcoming film, sharing "It was actually exactly the same scene so that was good. Our intuitions were both firing at the same time."

Last month, a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that Cassidy and Huszar were dating.

"They're very much in love and just got back from a European trip in which they joined her family in Portugal, then headed to Spain and France, before hitting Monaco for the Grand Prix," the insider said.

The actress later confirmed the relationship on Instagram, writing, "Welp, cats out of the bag" alongside a picture of the couple.

Cassidy opened up to PEOPLE last year about stepping back into the dating world after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Rogers.

"January 2020, I moved back to L.A., filed for divorce and then we were all in lockdown for like a year," said Cassidy, who's the daughter of late Partridge Family star David Cassidy.

"I was like, 'OK, got to pick yourself up by your bootstraps sometimes,'" she added. "I have been dating, yes. It's fun. It was weird during the pandemic, but also again, I think I needed that pause and reset to heal. I think if I'm supposed to meet someone, I'll meet them naturally, organically."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A Royal Christmas Crush premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Related Articles
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCDKIt4J01Y CR: MTV
Sammi 'Sweetheart' and Ronnie Both Return in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Trailer: 'Is This Real?!'
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Will Both Return to 'RHONJ' Next Season Alongside All Castmates (Exclusive)
Dean McDermott's got a new gig following his split from wife, Tori Spelling after 18 years of marriage.
Dean McDermott Hits the Town for a Passion Project amid Shaky Marriage Moment with Tori Spelling
Lola Tung, Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Taylor Swift Eras Tour
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lola Tung Gushes About Taylor Swift's 'Magical' Eras Tour (Exclusive)
and just like that season 2
'And Just Like That...' Recap: Charlotte Teaches Harry Kegels and Miranda Has a Messy Threesome
Tamra Judge, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti
'RHOC': Tamra Claims 'Town W----' Ryan Was on a Secret Mission to 'F--- Her' 2 Months Before Dating Jen
LAMAR ODOM, KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON
Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels 'Bad' About Exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom 'Every Single Day'
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian Compares Kanye West's 'Gravely Irresponsible' Meltdowns to a 'Car Crash in Slow Motion'
Kris Jenner Finally Addresses Kylie Jenner's and KhloÃ© Kardashian's Major Life Changes
Kris Jenner on Why 'Retirement Is Not a Word I Will Ever Use' — and How She Hopes to 'Emulate' Life of Mom MJ
Idris Elba attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 at the Theatre Royal
What You Don't Know About Idris Elba — from Chores He Hates to How Many Pillows He Sleeps With (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Felt 'Conflicted' About Kanye West Divorce but Refused to Pile On amid His 'Downfall'
Cynthia Nixon Admits She Worries About the 'Build-up' Surrounding Kim Cattrall's 'Very Brief' Cameo on 'AJLT'
Cynthia Nixon Admits She Worries About the 'Buildup' Surrounding Kim Cattrall's 'Very Brief' Cameo on 'AJLT'
Nene Leakes attends 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas; Kim Zolciak attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala
NeNe Leakes Says She 'Reached Out' to Support Kim Zolciak amid Messy Divorce: 'It's Not Easy'
Bethenny Frankel Raves About 'Accomplishment' of Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Lasting 'Decades' Before Split
Bethenny Frankel Praises Kyle Richards' 'Accomplishment' of Lasting 'Decades' in Marriage Before Separation
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate the Fourth of July as a Family amid Separation News
The Weeknd arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
The Weeknd Says He's 'Grateful' for 'Bumpy' Journey on 'The Idol' Despite Criticism