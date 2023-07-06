Katie Cassidy on the One Thing About Leading Man–Turned–Real-Life Love Stephen Huszar That Captured Her Heart

Kate Cassidy is recalling how she fell for her A Royal Christmas Crush costar Stephen Huszar.

The Arrow alum, 36, revealed the relationship turned romantic after the pair shared a meal together during the second week of filming the upcoming Hallmark film.

"I think we went for lunch or something, and I noticed his crystals,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I love crystals. And we started bonding over spirituality and I started to get to know the real Stephen and I was very smitten."

"How could you not be with a s--- eating grin looking at this horrible-looking person and this jawline?" she teased.

The couple recalled to ET that they found common ground shortly after they first met.

"I'm very open. When we first met, he didn't know who I was,” she explained. “I didn't know who he was. It was all very genuine and real and we took each other at face value. This may sound a little cheesy, but when you know, you know. Or it's meant to be. It's the universe. And timing is everything."

"It's just getting to know someone and seeing that, well, there is a lot of commonality there and there's a lot of respect there,” Huszar added. “In many ways, not just our art form but other things in our lives. So that made it very interesting and different."

Cassidy noted that she and Huszar “work really well together,” adding, “And we've realized we work really well together. We travel really well together. We have so much in common. It's nice to also be friends with someone first, but then have it evolve into this beautiful [relationship]."

The pair also looked back at the moment they knew their relationship had changed while on set of A Royal Christmas Crush, in which Cassidy's character Ava "accepts the opportunity of a lifetime" to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, which "leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance" with a prince (played by Huszar), according to the network.

"And it just happened," she shared. "I don't know, it just happened. But I think we had the same moment when we both realized we actually had chemistry."

Huszar recalled how the realization happened while filming one scene in the upcoming film, sharing "It was actually exactly the same scene so that was good. Our intuitions were both firing at the same time."

Last month, a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that Cassidy and Huszar were dating.

"They're very much in love and just got back from a European trip in which they joined her family in Portugal, then headed to Spain and France, before hitting Monaco for the Grand Prix," the insider said.

The actress later confirmed the relationship on Instagram, writing, "Welp, cats out of the bag" alongside a picture of the couple.

Cassidy opened up to PEOPLE last year about stepping back into the dating world after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Rogers.

"January 2020, I moved back to L.A., filed for divorce and then we were all in lockdown for like a year," said Cassidy, who's the daughter of late Partridge Family star David Cassidy.

"I was like, 'OK, got to pick yourself up by your bootstraps sometimes,'" she added. "I have been dating, yes. It's fun. It was weird during the pandemic, but also again, I think I needed that pause and reset to heal. I think if I'm supposed to meet someone, I'll meet them naturally, organically."

A Royal Christmas Crush premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.