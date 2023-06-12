Katie Cassidy Is Dating Her Hallmark Movie Costar Stephen Huszar: 'Very Much in Love,' Says Source (Exclusive)

It's a real-life fairytale for Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar.

After meeting on the set of their upcoming Hallmark movie, A Royal Christmas Crush, the Arrow actress, 36, and Huszar, 39, are now dating, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

"They're very much in love and just got back from a European trip in which they joined her family in Portugal, then headed to Spain and France, before hitting Monaco for the Grand Prix," says the source.

Cassidy — who previously starred in the 2011 film Monte Carlo alongside Selena Gomez and Leighton Meester — "very much enjoyed being back in Monaco," adds the source.

While there, the couple also attended a Boem luxury yacht event hosted by Italian music artists Fedez and Lazza.

Earlier this month, the actress teased their romance with a cute snap of her and Huszar captioned "#PrinceCharming."

In A Royal Christmas Crush (premiering July 8 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel), Cassidy's character Ava "accepts the opportunity of a lifetime" to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, which "leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance" with a prince (played by Huszar), according to the network.

Cassidy opened up to PEOPLE last year about stepping back into the dating world after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Rogers.

"January 2020, I moved back to L.A., filed for divorce and then we were all in lockdown for like a year," said Cassidy, who's the daughter of late Partridge Family star David Cassidy.

"I was like, 'Okay, got to pick yourself up by your bootstraps sometimes,'" she added. "I have been dating, yes. It's fun. It was weird during the pandemic, but also again, I think I needed that pause and reset to heal. I think if I'm supposed to meet someone, I'll meet them naturally, organically."

She also encouraged others to choose the more difficult path in hopes of finding true joy.

"I think people just should be happy, and so I encourage everyone — men, women — there's a lot of people who are stuck in relationships when they're not happy because they don't like the idea or the look of what divorce is," said Cassidy. "It's okay. Everyone should just choose happiness."