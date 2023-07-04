Kathy Hilton Says 'Silence Is More Powerful' in Cryptic Quote After News of Sister Kyle Richards' Separation

Kyle Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton appears to be weighing in on her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

In an Instagram Story posted one day after the pair's separation was revealed, Hilton, 64, shared a quote originally posted by The Law of Attraction. "My mom once told me, 'Once you are matured, you will realise that silence is more powerful than proving your point.' And I felt that," the quote read.

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Richards, 54, and Umanksy, 53, separated after 27 years of marriage.

Kathy Hilton/Instagram

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source told PEOPLE Monday. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The pair share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Richards also shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

The news of the couple’s separation comes after Umansky shut down rumors of trouble between them in April.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

"We're not getting divorced," he insisted at the time on an episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two Ts In a Pod. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

Ahead of Richards's headline-making separation, the actress's tension with Hilton took center stage.

Hilton previously told PEOPLE she joined RHOBH to be closer to Richards, and later shut down rumors of a feud. However, the drama between them reached a boiling point in season 12 during a trip to Aspen. As of March, the two were “not speaking” — but Kyle hoped for a reconciliation.

Jesse Grant/Getty

Umanksy told E! News in November 2022 that he was committed to standing by Kyle’s side through all of the family drama.

"I have always just been 100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does,” he said at the time. “If she wants to reconcile [with sister Kathy Hilton], I am all down for it. If she's not ready to reconcile and she needs to just keep it going for a little bit, I support her a thousand percent."

All three sisters reunited in May at Kim Richards’s daughter Whitney’s bridal shower.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

No return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which just wrapped filming. Seasons 1–12 can be streamed in full on Peacock.