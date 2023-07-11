Kathy Hilton’s Amazon Prime Day Recommendations Include Vanessa Hudgens’ Clay Mask and Satin Sleepwear

You may know Kathy Hilton for her glamorous family and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills background, but you may not know that the reality star is a fan of high-low shopping.

Though she’s often jetting to lavish destinations or dressing up for a red carpet, Hilton is no stranger to a good Amazon haul — and she shared her recent favorites from Amazon Lifestyle right in time for Prime Day.

“It’s home to some of the coolest, trendiest products available in Amazon’s online store, from home and kitchen to fashion and beauty,” Hilton tells PEOPLE via email. “It’s definitely a great place to start if you know you want to get in on the Prime Day fun but need help finding the best products for you.”

Here, Hilton laid out the 15 products she’s currently loving, from Vanessa Hudgens’ clay mask to card games the whole family enjoys during nights in. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, many are on sale now, and prices start at just $12.

Kathy Hilton’s Amazon Prime Day Picks

Sormé Treatment Cosmetics Under Shadow Primer, $13

One of the Hilton matriarch’s go-to beauty products from Amazon lately has been this vitamin-enriched eyeshadow primer, which the brand defines as a “magic retoucher.” “It just smooths out your eyelids and makes whatever eye makeup you’re adding look so much brighter and cleaner,” Hilton says. Its thick yet blendable consistency fills in fine lines and evens out your skin tone to extend your makeup’s lifespan.

Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask, $25

“Good style begins with self-care,” says Hilton, which is why she’s been relying on this clay mask from Vanessa Hudgens’ beauty line. She calls it “amazing,” adding that “it really tightens my pores and leaves me looking and feeling radiant.” Its hero ingredients, lactic acid and giant sea kelp, help to brighten skin and soothe acne-prone complexions. Hilton also admires the fact that it’s a quick, four-minute process, which is “perfect” for her busy schedule.

RMS Beauty Luminizer Highlighter, $27

With everyone from our editors to Martha Stewart embracing glowing skin, it’s no surprise that Hilton likes to enhance her post-clay mask luminosity with a bit of highlighter. She calls out this “luminizer” as a recent staple in her routine — and with its soft-focus finish, cream base, and big shade range, we can understand why. “It gives that dewy, refreshed look, and it works on bare skin or a full glam,” she explains.

Blissy Silk Pillowcase, $36

An untraditional step in Hilton’s beauty routine that just may make all the difference? Her Blissy Silk Pillowcase — a pure mulberry silk pillow cover that accompanies Hilton wherever she travels. “It’s great for keeping your hair and skin from drying out while you sleep, and as you guys know, I do struggle with that,” she explains. Plus, there’s a variety of chic silk shades to choose from that can match your bedding.

Ekouaer Silk Pajamas, $25

“I always love looking fashionable for every occasion… including bedtime,” Hilton says. Featuring a classic sleepshirt and matching satin shorts, this artfully hemmed (and super silky) set can add that extra touch of sophistication to your evening. “What a perfect way to get beauty rest while looking stylish,” she adds.

As for other lounging-around necessities, “I recently found these amazing True Classic crew necks that I got for Rick and Carter,” she explains, speaking of husband Rick Hilton and son-in-law Carter Reum. “The boys love them because they’re so comfortable.” The fitted cotton-polyester tees come in a four-pack of solid colors.

Hello Slippers Anglerfish Shark Slides, $32

A departure from Hilton’s carefully curated style (but not her love of fun) are these plush, cartoonish sandals, which Hilton’s family is loving right now. “We think they’re hilarious, and they’re seriously so comfortable for hanging out around the house,” she says. And in true grandmother fashion, the fashion designer always keeps an eye out for her several grandchildren when shopping around.

“Kyle and I are always looking for gifts for the kids in the family,” she explains, tapping her reality star sister, Kyle Richards. “How cute is this Tuttifresa swaddle that I got for baby Phoenix?” she says, gushing over the teddy bear-like swaddle that she gifted Paris Hilton and Reum’s baby boy.

For daughter Nicky Hilton’s three children, who are a bit older, Hilton went for the Lartique Washable Paint Set, an assortment of non-toxic paint bottles for all of the kids to enjoy. “Nicky’s kids are also so artistic — just like their mom, who designed a shoe collection… They’re obsessed with this paint set.”

Esther Perel Where Should We Begin Game of Stories, $32

And with family, kids, and hordes of famous friends come an onslaught of dinners and parties in Hilton’s household, for which she likes to pull out card games for some wholesome fun. “This Esther Perel conversation card game is such a hit,” she says. “It always makes everyone at my parties feel super close and connected, which is really what it’s all about — bringing people together.”

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Love Knot Stud Earrings, $13

And though everything Hilton wears certainly looks expensive, she takes pride in the fact that her good sense of style can come at any price. “To dress up any look, Amazon Lifestyle has super chic, affordable jewelry pieces from the brand Pavoi,” she says. With an array of dainty gold jewelry and sparkling cubic zirconia, it’s easy to see how you can achieve a high-end, Hilton-esque look without spending a fortune.

“Some of my favorites are these knot stud earrings, this infinity bracelet, and this adorable tennis necklace,” Hilton elaborates. “I find that they’re all really well made and do not tarnish easily.”

Shopping for Prime Day has never been more glamorous. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the Amazon purchases that Kathy Hilton has made recently.

True Classic Tees, $79

Tuttifresa Baby Swaddle, $30

Lartique Washable Paint Set, $17

HTeaO Iced Tea Sachets, $19

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Forever Love Knot Infinity Bracelet, $15

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated 3mm Simulated Diamond Tennis Necklace, $35–$37

