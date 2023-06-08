Kathy Griffin Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Vocal Surgery to Help Regain Her Voice After Cancer

The comedian celebrated beating lung cancer in December 2021

By Jenny Haward
Published on June 8, 2023 08:28 AM
Kathy Griffin posts a tiktok video on her surgery and health procedures
Photo:

Kathy Griffin TikTok

Kathy Griffin is one step closer to getting her voice back. 

On Wednesday, the 62-year-old comedian — who announced she beat lung cancer in December 2021 — shared a candid TikTok video that showed her before and after recent surgery on her left vocal cord.

During the behind-the-scenes clip, Griffin revealed to fans that she had undergone the procedure “because I want to be in good shape for my big Vegas show on June 17.” 

Dressed in a red shirt and matching jacket, Griffin added text to the video that read, “Trigger warning: medical graphic.” As she removed her sunglasses and eyed the camera, more text appeared that warned viewers, “You are about to see some s---.”  

“I so appreciate you guys following along on my journey to get my voice back after #lungcancer ! Big shout out to Dr.Barbu,” Griffin captioned the video.

The comedian’s TikTok next showed her at a “pre-op appointment," where she told fans watching she was undergoing surgery the following morning. “This is a really kick-ass female voice surgeon,” Griffin explained.

The video then showed her doctor performing what appeared to be a laryngoscopy, as a screen to Griffin’s right showed an internal view of her throat and vocal cords. Always candid, the comedian shared a joke about the sight on the screen, writing, “Yes I know my vocal chords look like a mini vagina. Deal with it."

Griffin also included a behind-the-scenes update following the surgery. Dressed in a hospital gown, she said from a hospital bed: “I’m a little scratchy today, but I’ll be in good shape.”

She then grinned at the camera as she explained in the video that her latest surgery is “part of my recovery post-lung cancer surgery. I’m cancer free.” 

Kathy Griffin 'George Carlin's American Dream' film premiere
Kathy Griffin.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Griffin revealed her diagnosis with stage 1 lung cancer in 2021, despite having never smoked. She subsequently went through successful surgery to remove the disease.  

“In August, I had half of my left lung removed," I'm not even kidding," she shared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show in December 2021, before explaining that her voice was temporarily altered by an intubation tube affecting her vocal cord.

Griffin's latest hospital visit comes after she shared her diagnosis of "complex PTSD" earlier this year. The comedian revealed her diagnosis in a video shared on TikTok in April, as she asked her followers for recommendations on how to cope with anxiety and depression.

"Let's talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly," Griffin began her video. "You can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it's called an extreme case."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Griffin will perform at The Mirage Theatre in Las Vegas on June 17.

Related Articles
Anna Marie Tendler
John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Says She Was Hospitalized for ‘Severe Suicidal Ideation’ amid Divorce
Russell Okung #76 of the Seattle Seahawks
NFL Player Lost 100 Lbs. in 40-Day Water Only Fast — Research Shows Health Dangers Behind the Method
tammy slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters'’ Tammy Slaton Gets Candid About Weight Loss Progress: 'Thankful to Be Alive' (Exclusive)
Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania
'RHONJ'’s Jackie Goldschneider Shares What 'Scares' Her About Costar Dolores Catania’s Ozempic Use
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Says Scars from Nearly Losing Her Leg Make Her 'Feel Like a Badass'
Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID
Jonah Hauer-King Jokes He Almost Became 'Incredible Hulk' Bulking Up for 'The Little Mermaid'
Shannen Doherty Reveals She's Undergone Radiation Therapy: 'My Fear is Obvious'
Shannen Doherty Shares Video of Her Undergoing Brain Radiation: 'My Fear is Obvious'
DANNY BONADUCE
Danny Bonaduce Says 'I Lived, Bitch' After Wife Shares Brain Surgery 'Went According to Plan'
Susan Boyle, Britain's Got Talent TV Show, Series 16
Susan Boyle Reveals She Had a Stroke Last Year: 'I Fought Like Crazy to Get Back on Stage'
30-Year-Old Learned She Had Stage 4 Cancer After Being Denied a Mammogram: âI Was Told I Was Too Young for Cancerâ
Woman Who Was Denied a Mammogram Gets Double Mastectomy at 36, Learns She Has a Second Type of Cancer (Exclusive)
Tracy Tutor The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
'MDLLA''s Tracy Tutor Stopped Mounjaro After 'Projectile Vomiting' Side Effect, Inability to Drink Alcohol
Tim McGraw's Daughter Grace Says She's Lost Weight After Taking Mounjaro for Her PCOS:
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie, 26, Says She's Taking Mounjaro for Her PCOS Symptoms
jennifer aniston promo shots from PVOLVE 2023
Jennifer Aniston Partners With Pvolve Fitness Brand: ‘We Have to Be Kinder to Our Bodies’
Tiffany Groves, Woman Struggling with PCOS Finds Help Using Ozempic, Mounjaro
Women Share How Mounjaro and Ozempic Have Helped Ease Their PCOS Symptoms: 'So Much More Than Weight Loss'
Alec Baldwin Details 'Incredibly Painful' Hip Replacement Recovery After Delaying Surgery for 2 Years
Alec Baldwin Details 'Incredibly Painful' Hip Replacement Recovery After Delaying Surgery for 2 Years
Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' During First Non-Work Event After Knee Surgery
Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' Following Second Knee Replacement Surgery (Exclusive)