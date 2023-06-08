Kathy Griffin Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Vocal Surgery to Help Regain Her Voice After Cancer

Kathy Griffin is one step closer to getting her voice back.

On Wednesday, the 62-year-old comedian — who announced she beat lung cancer in December 2021 — shared a candid TikTok video that showed her before and after recent surgery on her left vocal cord.

During the behind-the-scenes clip, Griffin revealed to fans that she had undergone the procedure “because I want to be in good shape for my big Vegas show on June 17.”

Dressed in a red shirt and matching jacket, Griffin added text to the video that read, “Trigger warning: medical graphic.” As she removed her sunglasses and eyed the camera, more text appeared that warned viewers, “You are about to see some s---.”

“I so appreciate you guys following along on my journey to get my voice back after #lungcancer ! Big shout out to Dr.Barbu,” Griffin captioned the video.



The comedian’s TikTok next showed her at a “pre-op appointment," where she told fans watching she was undergoing surgery the following morning. “This is a really kick-ass female voice surgeon,” Griffin explained.

The video then showed her doctor performing what appeared to be a laryngoscopy, as a screen to Griffin’s right showed an internal view of her throat and vocal cords. Always candid, the comedian shared a joke about the sight on the screen, writing, “Yes I know my vocal chords look like a mini vagina. Deal with it."

Griffin also included a behind-the-scenes update following the surgery. Dressed in a hospital gown, she said from a hospital bed: “I’m a little scratchy today, but I’ll be in good shape.”

She then grinned at the camera as she explained in the video that her latest surgery is “part of my recovery post-lung cancer surgery. I’m cancer free.”

Kathy Griffin. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Griffin revealed her diagnosis with stage 1 lung cancer in 2021, despite having never smoked. She subsequently went through successful surgery to remove the disease.

“In August, I had half of my left lung removed," I'm not even kidding," she shared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show in December 2021, before explaining that her voice was temporarily altered by an intubation tube affecting her vocal cord.

Griffin's latest hospital visit comes after she shared her diagnosis of "complex PTSD" earlier this year. The comedian revealed her diagnosis in a video shared on TikTok in April, as she asked her followers for recommendations on how to cope with anxiety and depression.

"Let's talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly," Griffin began her video. "You can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it's called an extreme case."



Griffin will perform at The Mirage Theatre in Las Vegas on June 17.

