Kathy Griffin Gets Her Lips Tattooed, Friends Are Shocked by Her 'Swollen' Appearance

Kathy Griffin has taken us on a journey to get her lips permanently tattooed.

In a YouTube clip titled, "I GOT MY LIPS TATTOOED," the actress gave viewers access to her aesthetic appointment to have her lips inked with a blush hue.

"OK, so first of all I'm trying to go under the radar," Griffin said to the camera as she walked through a car park while wearing a T-shirt featuring a self-portrait and the slogan "Officially-Uncancelled," likely referencing the 2017 incident in which she posed for a photoshoot involving a bloodied replica of former President Donald Trump's head.

"Second of all, I'm going to get my eyebrows microbladed more because I didn't do enough the last time, and I'm getting my lips tattooed, but they call it blushing. We'll see," she added as she headed to her appointment.

Kathy Griffin's freshly tattooed lips gave her friends and husband quite a shock. Kathy Griffin/ Youtube

The Search Party star entered the aesthetician's office, reclining on the cushioned exam table as she readied for the microblading procedure, which involved the permanent transfer of pigment under the skin to areas of the face such as the eyebrows and lips to enhance those features with a look similar to permanent makeup.

Next, Griffin can be seen with a white substance around the edges of her mouth to ensure the pigment doesn't bleed into the skin of her face as it's inked to her lips.



As Griffin gave a thumbs-up to the camera, the practitioner asked her, "You ready to not speak for three hours?"

Griffin tells the camera that she doesn't think her swollen lips are too noticeable. Kathy Griffin/ Youtube

"Whaaaaat?" she responded wide-eyed while lifting her head off the table before a film of plastic was placed over her mouth, seemingly containing a numbing solution to ensure the procedure was pain-free.

An aesthetician then used the tattoo gun to apply a bright red stain directly to Griffin's mouth before the camera cut to the comedian with a bag of ice covering her freshly-inked lips as a film of plastic covered her brows, ready for them to receive their tattoo.



The clip then cut to 62-year-old Griffin returning home to reveal her swollen mouth to her husband, marketing executive Randy Bick, singing out to him as she entered the room, "I'm back from getting my lips tattooed!"

Griffin's friend Kristin Johnston is visibly shocked by the results. Kathy Griffin/ Youtube

Startled by her swollen visage, 45-year-old Bick began laughing at her appearance while apologizing for his reaction. "It's a little swollen!" Griffin admitted.

Moving onto the "big reveal" to her friend, 3rd Rock from the Sun actress Kristen Johnston, Griffin said, "I got my lips tattooed last night. I'm f-----. Look at me."

"What did you do? That's not real," Johnston, 55, responded, seemingly shocked by her friend's puffy pout.

Several days post procedure, Griffin's facial tattoos are looking healed. Kathy Griffin/ Youtube

"Well, Kristen thinks it's noticeable. But we're gonna go to the Fourth of July parade. I don't think anybody will be able to tell," Griffin addressed the camera before showcasing the full after-effects of the procedure.

Finally, "4 to 6 days later," Griffin's face fully recovered from the microblading and blush sessions. Her lips are a natural shade of soft pink.

Griffin's health has continued in a positive direction, having revealed her diagnosis with stage 1 lung cancer in 2021, despite having never smoked, and the subsequent surgery to remove half her lung to treat the cancer.



After undergoing surgery on her left vocal cord in May, Griffin opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about the procedure and her recovery.

“I feel like I figuratively lost my comedic voice because of the Trump photo scandal. I literally lost my voice due to the cancer surgery and now I finally have my voice back,” Griffin told PEOPLE. “I’m a grateful, naughty comedian again!”