Kathie Lee's Son, Cody Gifford, and Wife Erika Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Party of Four'

Kathie Lee Gifford's son, Cody Gifford, and wife Erika will welcome their second baby later this year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on June 2, 2023 05:16 PM
Kathie Lee Gifford and son Cody Gifford
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cody Gifford and Erika Brown Gifford have another little one on the way!

The 33-year-old son of former Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford is expecting his second baby with his wife of nearly three years, they revealed on Instagram Friday as Erika celebrated in her weekly "Frankie Friday" post.

"Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," she captioned a video that shows her and the soon-to-be family of four in her doctor's office laughing together before a montage of photos that shows the little boy, who turned one earlier this week, holding the pregnancy test.

"✨ Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week 😂🫶💕💙 Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2."

Previously appearing on Today, the former daytime co-host opened up about spending time with grandson Frankie on her own birthday.

When asked about the infant's personality, Kathie Lee, 69, raved, "He's Cody all over again, he really is."

As photos of Frankie appeared, Hoda Kotb noted that the little one "looks exactly like Cody."

"He does, he looks a lot like Cody," Gifford agreed. "And they are amazing parents."

The new arrival will be the third grandchild for Kathie Lee, who is also awaiting the arrival of daughter Cassidy Gifford and husband Ben Wierda's first baby.

Cassidy first announced her exciting pregnancy news back in December, posting a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others.

"Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy shared in the caption.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," she added in the heartwarming announcement.

Cassidy commented on her sister-in-law's exciting announcement, writing, "Can’t get over the greatest news! Love you guys can’t wait to meet the precious little one ♥️."

