Kathie Lee Gifford Smiles with Grandson Frankie as They Wear Matching Hats for Photo: 'I'm in Heaven'

Kathie Lee Gifford is enjoying being a Bubbe!

On Saturday, the former Today co-host, 69, posted a sweet photo on her Instagram holding 14-month-old grandson Frankie as the pair match in similar wide-brim hats.

"Heaven.... I'm in heaven," she captioned the photo. "Or as close as I'm going to get to it on this earth! Wishing you all a blessed day."

Gifford's son Cody shares Frankie with wife Erika. The couple is currently expecting their second baby together.

In February, the proud grandmother posted a photo of her grandson as he held a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appeared to be intently examining it while sitting in his high chair.

"Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!"

In the comments of the photo, several followers remarked on how much Frankie looks like his dad Cody. "MINI Cody," wrote one user, while another added, "He is the sweetest. Cody's twin for sure."

Appearing on Today last July, the former daytime co-host opened up about spending time with grandson Frankie for her birthday. When asked about the infant's personality, Gifford raved, "He's Cody all over again, he really is."

As photos of Frankie appeared, Hoda Kotb noted that the little one "looks exactly like Cody."

"He does, he looks a lot like Cody," Gifford agreed. "And they are amazing parents."

Earlier this summer, Gifford's son Cody announced he was expecting his second baby with Erika. "Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," Erika captioned a video that showed her and the soon-to-be family of four in her doctor's office laughing together before a montage of photos that showed the little boy holding the pregnancy test.

