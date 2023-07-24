Kathie Lee Gifford Smiles with Grandson Frankie as They Wear Matching Hats for Photo: 'I'm in Heaven'

Gifford's son Cody shares his son Frankie with wife Erika

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 24, 2023 02:45PM EDT
kathy gifford grandson
Photo:

Kathy Gifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford is enjoying being a Bubbe!

On Saturday, the former Today co-host, 69, posted a sweet photo on her Instagram holding 14-month-old grandson Frankie as the pair match in similar wide-brim hats.

"Heaven.... I'm in heaven," she captioned the photo. "Or as close as I'm going to get to it on this earth! Wishing you all a blessed day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gifford's son Cody shares Frankie with wife Erika. The couple is currently expecting their second baby together.

In February, the proud grandmother posted a photo of her grandson as he held a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appeared to be intently examining it while sitting in his high chair.

"Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!"

In the comments of the photo, several followers remarked on how much Frankie looks like his dad Cody. "MINI Cody," wrote one user, while another added, "He is the sweetest. Cody's twin for sure."

Appearing on Today last July, the former daytime co-host opened up about spending time with grandson Frankie for her birthday. When asked about the infant's personality, Gifford raved, "He's Cody all over again, he really is."

As photos of Frankie appeared, Hoda Kotb noted that the little one "looks exactly like Cody."

"He does, he looks a lot like Cody," Gifford agreed. "And they are amazing parents."

Earlier this summer, Gifford's son Cody announced he was expecting his second baby with Erika. "Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," Erika captioned a video that showed her and the soon-to-be family of four in her doctor's office laughing together before a montage of photos that showed the little boy holding the pregnancy test.

Related Articles
scheanas daughter breaks her arm
Scheana Shay Reveals 2-Year-Old Daughter Summer Fell and Broke Her Arm: 'She's a Trouper'
The Bachelorette's Shawn Booth pregnancy announcement photos
Shawn Booth Shares First Photos with Pregnant Dre Joseph Ahead of First Baby Together (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Surfing in a Wave Pool with His Family During Swiss Vacation: Watch
Rod Stewart grandsons Otis Louie
Rod Stewart Hugs Grandchildren Louie and Otis in Sweet Photo: 'Granddad Down the Middle'
Chrissy Teigen son wren first smile
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Son Wren’s First Ever Smile: ‘Finally’
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn Covers Son Malcolm in Sunscreen During Family Beach Day with John Mulaney: 'It Takes Two Adults'
Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby With Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'
Jessie J Celebrates 10 Weeks of Baby with Sweet New Photos: 'I Have Never Been in Love Like This'
Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Iconic' Photo of Baby Matilda in Pool with Partner Tom Pelphrey
Sharna Burgess Responds to Critics of Son Zane's Long Locks in Pink Hair Tie: 'Just Wild to Me'
Sharna Burgess Responds to Critics of Baby Son Zane's Long Locks in Pink Hair Tie: 'Just Wild to Me'
gisele bundchen and daughter vivi birthday
Gisele Bündchen's Daughter, 10, Makes Appearance in Mom's Birthday Video as She Celebrates with Cake
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Shares Why She Named Daughter Athena: 'She's Coming to Save Us'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Says Letter Daughter Mila Sent Little Sister Poppy from Camp Made Her 'Weep'
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Takes Selfies with Daughter on the Beach During Hawaii Getaway
Rihanna Sends A$AP Rocky to the Store for Diapers with Photo of Son RZA on Package in New Beats Ad
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA Makes Special (and Subtle!) Appearance in Dad's New Beats Ad
Sean Combs and Chance Combs attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Diddy Calls Daughter Chance the 'Most Amazing Person' in 17th Birthday Tribute
'Real Housewives' Erin Lichy Wants Kids to Grow Up Experiencing 'Rich Culture' New York Offers (Exclusive)
'RHONY' 's Erin Lichy Wants Her Kids to Enjoy the 'Rich Culture' NYC Has to Offer (Exclusive)