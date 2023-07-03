Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Heartwarming First Photo with New Baby Grandson Finn: 'Most Blessed'

Kathie Lee Gifford's second grandchild, daughter Cassidy's first baby, was born two weeks ago

Updated on July 3, 2023
Kathie Lee Gifford and grandson Finn
Kathie Lee Gifford and her new grandson. Photo:

Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford shared a very special moment in her life with fans on Sunday.

The former Today co-host, 69, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday where she holds daughter Cassidy Gifford Wierda's newborn baby boy, Finn.

"What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN. I am the most blessed of women. It seems! Happy Fourth of July, everybody," the new grandma of two wrote in the caption of the photo, where she looks down and smiles at the 2-week-old.

Cassidy Gifford and Kathie Lee Gifford
Michael Kovac/Getty

Kathie Lee received well wishes and congratulations from many, including fellow Today personality Al Roker, who is awaiting the birth of his first grandchild.

"God bless little Finn," he wrote, adding, "Right behind you, KLG. Ours is due tomorrow," referring to daughter Courtney Roker's upcoming arrival.

The former morning show staple shares Cassidy, 29, and son Cody Gifford, 33, with later husband and NFL star Frank Gifford.

Kathie Lee Gifford
Erika Grifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee will soon add another grandchild to her family, with Cody and wife Erika Brown Gifford announcing they're expecting their second baby last month.

"Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," Erika captioned a video that showed her and the soon-to-be family of four in her doctor's office laughing together before a montage of photos that showed the little boy, who turned one earlier this week, holding the pregnancy test.

"✨ Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week 😂🫶💕💙 Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2."

