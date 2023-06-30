Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter, Cassidy Gifford, and Husband Welcome First Baby: 'Madly in Love'

Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are officially parents!

The 29-year-old daughter of former Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford has welcomed a baby boy, Cassidy confirmed on Instagram Friday.

Son Finn Thomas Wierda was born on Saturday, June 24, making Kathie Lee a grandmother for the second time.

"Our whole entire world. Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023. We are so madly in love with you, buddy," she captioned a photo of the newborn's foot in her hand.

Cassidy first announced her exciting pregnancy news back in December, posting a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others.

"Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy shared in the caption.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," she added in the heartwarming announcement.



Michael Kovac/Getty

Cassidy's little one will already step into the title of big cousin later this winter, when brother Cody Gifford and wife Erika will welcome their second baby, which they announced on Instagram in early June.

"Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," Erika wrote in her caption.



✨ Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week 😂🫶💕💙 Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2."