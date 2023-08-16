Kathie Lee Gifford's Kids Honor Her as the 'Greatest Bubbe' to Her Grandkids in 70th Birthday Tributes

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating her birthday surrounded by love.

The former Today co-host was honored by daughter Cassidy Gifford Wierda and daughter-in-law Erika Brown Gifford on her 70th birthday Wednesday with birthday tributes on each's Instagram Story, celebrating her as a doting grandmother.

"Happiest birthday to the one and only @kathielgifford! Laughing through life with you is one of my greatest blessings. Beyond thankful for the woman, believer adn mother you are ... and the bubbe you are to little Finn!" Cassidy wrote, sharing photos with her mom over the years and a more recent shot of her with son Finn, 7 weeks.

Erika shared photos with husband Cody Gifford and his mom, writing, "Happy Birthday to the World's Most Amazing Mother in Love in the world!!!"

"You're the greatest bubbe and most fun of humans!" she continued. "&& Baby Fwanks also couldn't love you more."

Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Both women also honored Kathie Lee's late husband, Frank Gifford, who shared a birthday with his wife.

"16 forever," Erika posted alongside a photo of an infant Frankie wearing a robe with the NFL star's number on it.

"Happy heavenly birthday to my precious dad," Cassidy wrote.

Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee will soon add another grandchild to her family, with Cody and Erika announcing they're expecting their second baby earlier this summer.

"Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," Erika captioned a video that showed her and the soon-to-be family of four in her doctor's office laughing together before a montage of photos that showed the little boy holding the pregnancy test.



"✨ Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week 😂🫶💕💙 Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2."

