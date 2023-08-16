Kathie Lee Gifford's Kids Honor Her as the 'Greatest Bubbe' to Her Grandkids in 70th Birthday Tributes

Kathie Lee Gifford is enjoying her 70th birthday with love from her two grandbabies and one on the way

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 03:28PM EDT
Kathie Lee Gifford's Kids Honor Her as the 'Greatest Bubbe' to Her Grandkids in 70th Birthday Tributes
Photo:

Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating her birthday surrounded by love.

The former Today co-host was honored by daughter Cassidy Gifford Wierda and daughter-in-law Erika Brown Gifford on her 70th birthday Wednesday with birthday tributes on each's Instagram Story, celebrating her as a doting grandmother.

"Happiest birthday to the one and only @kathielgifford! Laughing through life with you is one of my greatest blessings. Beyond thankful for the woman, believer adn mother you are ... and the bubbe you are to little Finn!" Cassidy wrote, sharing photos with her mom over the years and a more recent shot of her with son Finn, 7 weeks.

Erika shared photos with husband Cody Gifford and his mom, writing, "Happy Birthday to the World's Most Amazing Mother in Love in the world!!!"

"You're the greatest bubbe and most fun of humans!" she continued. "&& Baby Fwanks also couldn't love you more."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kathie Lee Gifford's Kids Honor Her as the 'Greatest Bubbe' to Her Grandkids in 70th Birthday Tributes

Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Both women also honored Kathie Lee's late husband, Frank Gifford, who shared a birthday with his wife.

"16 forever," Erika posted alongside a photo of an infant Frankie wearing a robe with the NFL star's number on it.

"Happy heavenly birthday to my precious dad," Cassidy wrote.

Kathie Lee Gifford Soaks Up Sunshine And Quality Time with Grandson Frank
Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee will soon add another grandchild to her family, with Cody and Erika announcing they're expecting their second baby earlier this summer.

"Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," Erika captioned a video that showed her and the soon-to-be family of four in her doctor's office laughing together before a montage of photos that showed the little boy holding the pregnancy test.

"✨ Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week 😂🫶💕💙 Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2."

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Shares Selfies with Her Two Sons as They Soak Up the 'Last Days of Summer'
hoda kotb 4th of july
Hoda Kotb Admits Her Mother Buys All of Her Kids’ Clothes: ‘She Really Loves It’
Drake sits with his son Adonis before the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022
Drake Shares Adorable Photos of His 5-Year-Old Son Watching His Concert: 'Adonis's Big Day Out'
Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos of Rocco's 23rd Birthday Outing
Madonna's Family Gets All Dressed Up in Rare Photos from Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday Celebration
TI daughter beyonce concert
T.I.'s Wife Tiny Shares Cute Photo of 7-Year-Old Daughter as She Gets 'Beyoncé Ready' for Concert
Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California; Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Jamie Lynn Spears with her kids
Jamie Lynn Spears Says Daughters Are 'Growing Up Way Too Fast' in Adorable First Day of School Photos
guerdy cancer battle with kids
'RHOM' 's Guerdy Abraira Smiles in Sweet Photos with Her Two Sons amid Cancer Treatment: 'My Loves'
Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian instagram 08 15 23
Pregnant Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Have 'Date Night' Ahead of Welcoming Second Baby
Tia Blanco Shares Sweet Video of Her and Brody Jenner's Newborn Girl
Brody Jenner's Fiancée Tia Blanco Shares Sweet Videos of 18-Day-Old Baby Girl: ‘So in Love’
Jenna Bush Hager Photographed by Brian Doben on 7/31/23 in Greenwich Village, NYC
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Was 'Embarrassed' She Read Camp Letter on TV: 'Why Would You Do That?' (Exclusive)
Leah Messer Is Proud of 'Foundation' She's Providing Her Three Daughters: 'Giving Them Everything'
Leah Messer Is Proud of 'Foundation' She's Providing Her Three Daughters: 'Giving Them Everything' (Exclusive)
Dorit Kemsley Shares Video of Son Jagger, 9, Getting Stitches on His Head Out After Baseball Bat Accident
Dorit Kemsley Shares Video of Son, 9, Getting Stitches Removed from Head After Baseball Bat Accident
sean lowe back to school pic
Sean Lowe Celebrates His Sons' First Day of School in Adorable Photos: 'Handsome and Smart'
lacheys first day of school
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Kids Brooklyn and Phoenix Smile Together in First Day of School Photos
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson Says 8-Year-Old Daughter Briar Was 'So Mad' They Left Taylor Swift Concert Early