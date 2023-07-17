Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Sweet Photo of Quiet Afternoon Cuddles with 'Precious' Baby Grandson Finn

Kathie Lee will become a grandmother of three this winter

Published on July 17, 2023 05:43PM EDT
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Sweet Photo of Quiet Afternoon Cuddles with 'Precious' Grandson Finn
Photo:

kathie Lee Gifford/instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford loves being a Bubbie.

The former Today co-host, 69, shared a photo on Instagram Friday where she enjoyed a quiet moment holding her newest grandchild, daughter Cassidy Gifford Wierda's newborn baby boy, Finn.

"So blessed to spend the afternoon with my precious little Finn," she wrote.

Kathie Lee Gifford and grandson Finn

Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

"We loved having our Bubbie over ♥️," Cassidy, 29, commented on the post.

The daytime legend first posted about meeting her grandson earlier this month, just two weeks after his birth.

"What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN. I am the most blessed of women. It seems! Happy Fourth of July, everybody," the new grandma of two wrote in the caption of the photo, where she looked down and smiled at him.

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee will soon add another grandchild to her family, with Cody and wife Erika Brown Gifford announcing they're expecting their second baby last month.

"Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," Erika captioned a video that showed her and the soon-to-be family of four in her doctor's office laughing together before a montage of photos that showed the little boy holding the pregnancy test.

"✨ Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week 😂🫶💕💙 Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2."

