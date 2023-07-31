Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Tribute to Dad Arnold for His 76th Birthday: 'We Love You'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is showering her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger with birthday love!

As the actor, politician and retired bodybuilder turned 76 on Sunday, his oldest child posted a throwback photo of the two sharing a loving embrace.

"Happy birthday daddy @schwarzenegger ♥️ we love you!" Katherine, 33, wrote in the caption of her sweet Instagram tribute.

Her dad's birthday came just one week after that of sister Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold's second-oldest child, who turned 32 on July 23.

"Happy birthday to my sweet sissy! We love you Christina! This will be your best year yet!!" Katherine captioned an Instagram carousel featuring photos of the sisters as children and one more recent.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Katherine previously celebrated both her own father and husband Chris Pratt — with whom she shares daughters Eloise, 14 months, and Lyla, 3 next month — on Father's Day in June.

The Good Night, Sister author posted a snapshot of the Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor, 44, and Terminator star smoking cigars together.

"Happy fathers to day to these guys! We love you a big one!" Katherine captioned the post.

Pratt's Five-Year Engagement costar Mindy Kaling shared her appreciation for the adorable tribute, commenting, "The best."



Arnold is a dad to five children: daughters Katherine and Christina, plus sons Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's FUBAR on May 22, 2023. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The previous month, during the premiere of his new Netflix series Fubar, Arnold opened up about what it’s been like to watch his daughter become a mother.

“It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension,” he told PEOPLE exclusively of Katherine. “You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great.”

The Kindergarten Cop actor went on to talk about how much he enjoys spending time with Katherine and her daughters.

“I just love when she [Katherine] comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he said. "The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig.”

“It's really fun to watch and hang out with her now and to see the way she'll react to the kids because she is so great with them,” Arnold added.